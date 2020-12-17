How to Successfully Choose a Cosmetic Formulation Software?

The cosmetic industry is characterized by a constant product turnover that manufacturers need to keep up with if they wish to stay in the game. In addition, standards and regulations evolve regularly and dictate how the various processes are conducted, which raw materials can be used and their specific proportions, how a product should be labeled, etc. Cosmetic formulation software has therefore come to play an important role in cosmetic manufacturing, as it covers far more than formulation itself. Here are some of the most prominent cosmetic software functionalities you may want to take into account when selecting your own solution.

Cosmetic Formulation Software Applied to Product Development

Without formulas, the cosmetic industry would never have come this far. By starting from previous iterations of a successful formula and tweaking them to create innovative new products, experts keep up with customer demand. Cosmetic formulation software optimizes the creative process by providing a comprehensive database of finished products chemists can use as a base.

What makes cosmetic software so special is that, when you select the right tool to fit your needs, it can act as a ‘formulation engine’ and offer suggestions to help operatives find the perfect ingredient combination. If you opt for a program that is updated in real-time, you will rest assured that the end product is not only effective and safe to use, but also compliant.

Formulation-related restrictions can vary from one country to another, adding even more complexity for those cosmetic manufacturers who wish to export their products. The concentration of allergens, for instance, is frequently subject to change. Assisting technicians in their decision-making process, cosmetic formulation software provides a powerful help.

Compliance and Administrative Obligations

The fact that formulation itself can be affected by where the product is to be distributed is not the only aspect of country-specific (and in some cases even state-specific) obligations when it comes to cosmetic manufacturing. Labeling, legal documents – which must contain some very precise and detailed information – and even the product’s appearance all have to be perfectly compliant with the most up-to-date local regulations.

Cosmetic software addresses all these issues and turns an error-prone process into a mere formality. INCI, PIF, label design … this tool can handle the creation of all these documents automatically. Even when the standards are modified, choosing a cosmetic formulation software solution that relies on the Internet to keep its database up to date ensures you will never have to worry about a last-minute oversight.

In-House Organisation and Communication

A multitude of steps and countless supply chain actors and team members are involved at every stage of the cosmetic manufacturing process. Being able to centralize their various actions and to optimize communication is of the essence when trying to improve your workflow. Once again, cosmetic software constitutes a precious albeit unsuspected ally.

If you wish to take full advantage of a cosmetic formulation software’s collaborative potential, you need to make sure it offers a compelling cloud-based interface. This functionality allows it to act as a real-time hub between the members of your team as well as external consultants, subcontractors, suppliers, etc. They can all use the platform to communicate, upload, and download documents and refer to a reliable database. This reduces the necessity for constant emailing and the possible errors associated with it (sending out the wrong version of a file, for instance).

No trial and error here, as the consequences would be immense! Instead, specialists list all the qualities their product should

have and their software assists them. That way, they formulate cosmetics based on known combinations of safe ingredients and have a reliable tool to dictate their concentration in the final product. This allows cosmetic labs to ensure their creations will be approved by local authorities before they even submit the formula for clearance, as the program is automatically updated whenever the regulations are modified.

Ultimately, the perfect cosmetic software solution is the one that corresponds to your own specific requirements. Request a demo from a reputable specialist and have your teams test it out to see if it is the right fit. Some even offer customizable functionalities, so be sure to ask if you feel like you need tailored options.