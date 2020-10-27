Do You Need to Consult an Auto Accident Law Firm to Make a Claim?

Shock and confusion are two common feelings that follow a car accident. Understandably, you may not know how to react at the moment (or even a few days later.)

Whether or not you’re at fault, you just want the experience to go away, right? This is a common reaction by people who experience trauma. Unfortunately, doing nothing after an accident may lead to unforeseen costs down the road, like latent injuries and PTSD.

It’s important to act after an accident, but is consulting an auto accident law firm really necessary?

Learn more about the pros and cons of calling an attorney after a car accident.

Can’t My Insurance Handle It?

Auto insurance is designed to cover the costs of accidents. The at-fault driver’s insurance company is obligated to pay the driver who isn’t at fault. However, insurance is also designed to distribute the minimum amount to no-fault drivers.

Most auto accident cases are minor fender benders and are settled quickly. Parties don’t typically dispute fender bender claims because there’s such minimal damage, and the initial payout covers the cost of the accident. However, insurance is trickier for more severe accidents.

When injuries are involved, everything gets a little more complicated. The insurance company may place a certain value on the injuries, while hospital documents suggest otherwise.

If you don’t get a sufficient settlement for your injuries, you can negotiate for more. If the insurance company doesn’t budge, your next step is to file a pain and suffering claim.

Do I Need an Auto Accident Lawn Firm to File a Claim?

Not receiving the settlement you deserve is disheartening. Fortunately, you can always file a claim, but do you really need an attorney to file?

No rule says a driver must hire an attorney to file a pain and suffering claim. However, going up against an insurance company without legal experience puts you at a disadvantage. Law firms also have the negotiation skills to get you a higher settlement.

When you’re looking at weeks (or even months) of recovery, you may run out of funds before you’re ready to go back to work. An experienced personal injury lawyer is more likely to get enough money for the entire recovery process.

If you don’t hire an attorney, you must take matters into your own hands.

For example, you can’t go up against an insurance company without evidence. Gather hospital records, doctors’ notes, ER records, witness statements, photographs, and dashcam footage. Even with evidence, you still need the negotiation experience to get a high settlement.

Do I Even Have a Case?

One reason to contact a law firm is to see if you even have a case at all.

Sweetlaw.com outlines different injuries and parameters that define car accidents. Many law firms also offer free consultations, so don’t have anything to lose. A free consultation may spare you years of chronic pain or unnecessary legal costs.

Find the Right Solution for Your Case

Not every car accident case is alike. You may receive a decent settlement without an attorney, or you may need to hire an auto accident law firm to get the money you deserve.

Knowledge is one of your best lines of defense after an auto accident. Remember these tips as you find the best course of action, and check out the blog for more valuable advice.