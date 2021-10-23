Dispelling The Myths Of The Mommy Makeover

The term “Mommy Makeover” describes cosmetic procedures created to help restore women’s appearances to a time before having children.

Motherhood can be a magical experience that alters your life forever. But sometimes, this comes with unwanted physical changes during pregnancy that continue after childbirth. Mommy makeovers aim to resolve these unwanted changes.

And while cosmetic surgery is more popular than ever around the world, whether it be a Brazilian Butt Lift or a Toronto tummy tuck, there are still misconceptions about plastic surgery, and the mommy makeover is no exception to this. There are many misconceptions and myths about the mommy makeover; here’s a look at four of them.

It’s Just One Procedure

The mommy makeover itself is not a medical procedure. It’s a series of multiple elective surgeries performed simultaneously to target different areas of the body. A mommy makeover can include any of the following procedures:

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Breast Reduction

Tummy Tuck

Body Lift

Liposuction (stomach, arms, legs, etc.)

Stretch mark Removal

Hair removal

Fat grafting (To help places like the buttocks appear fuller)

These procedures also aren’t a package deal, meaning electing for the makeover doesn’t mean you have to get your breasts enlarged or reduced if they’re not an area of concern for you. Likewise, liposuction may not need to be performed in multiple areas. It will be up to you and your surgeon to decide what plan and combination works for you.

A healthy Lifestyle Can Achieve the Same Results

While it’s true that diet and exercise can help tone your body and achieve weight loss, they can only do so much. Furthermore, plastic surgery is not meant to be used as a weight-loss alternative to begin with. In fact, in most cases, you’ll already need to be near your desired weight goal to even be considered for procedures like liposuction.

The mommy makeover helps target problems diet and exercise simply won’t cover, such as loose skin from pregnancy stretching, surgical scars, excess body hair from hormone changes, and sagging breasts from breastfeeding.

You Need to Be a Mother

You don’t need to be a mommy for a mommy makeover. Many women face the same bodily changes as mothers, despite the absence of pregnancy, especially as they grow older. Anyone can reap the benefits of these procedures, whether they desire breast augmentation or tummy tucks.

Even men have their version of this procedure, known as the Daddy Do-Over. This targets similar areas such as liposuction and body sculpting while also targeting areas men are concerned about, such as rhinoplasty, hair transplants, and male breast reduction to remove the appearance of “man boobs.”

You’ll Be Covered in Scars

Having surgery of any kind, of course, means there will be some form of scarring. But despite being a combination of many procedures, scarring from a mommy makeover is generally minimal. Of course, the amount of scarring will depend on the procedures used and the skill of your surgeon.

The goals of the mommy makeover are for you to appear at your prime, and a sign of good plastic surgery is that it goes unnoticed by those unaware of it’s doing. Furthermore, part of the makeover package usually is laser therapy to help remove C-Section, and another surgical scarring, so you may end up with less visible scarring than before your procedure.