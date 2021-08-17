Carmel Partners Builds Upon Alameda’s Coast Guard Heritage

With a footprint in major metropolitan areas across the United States, Carmel Partners has expanded its presence in Northern California’s Bay Area with the acquisition and redevelopment of townhome apartments in Alameda. Known as Admirals Cove, the property sits just minutes from the Oakland Estuary, surrounded by a city with a rich naval heritage. Operating in its waters for almost a century, the Coast Guard and the city of Alameda share a deep bond, sustained by the ongoing aid to Coast Guard personnel and their families. As an ode to these roots, Carmel Partners named the property in recognition of the highest rank within the U.S. Coast Guard, ‘admiral,’ also serving as a testament to the property’s attention to detail. One of the nation’s leading multifamily development and investment firms, such design sophistication falls in line with Carmel Partners’ legacy of delivering desirable multifamily properties.

Reimagined to fit the Alameda resident’s modern lifestyle, Carmel Partners struck the perfect balance between relaxation and play in their design of Admirals Cove. Encouraging their residents to find meaningful separation from life’s busyness, the property acts as a haven set apart from the hustle of Oakland and San Francisco. An array of amenities caters to this vision, including a sprawling 2-acre community lawn and park, where residents of all ages find space to roam. Adding to this, residents may also unwind in a chaise lounge chair with a view of the pool or enjoy physical activity in the fully equipped gym with cardio equipment, weights, and a yoga studio. The incorporation of these spacious elements into the property’s design is an unexpected attraction for residents coming from otherwise crowded areas of the bay.

However, this ample space doesn’t stop at amenities. Ranging from two- to four-bedroom and 2.5-bath townhomes, additional square footage is added with the included front porch and private backyard, well suited for entertaining.

Also central to Carmel Partners’ design of Admirals Cove was the incorporation of modern elements in each townhome. Throughout the home, kitchen and bath surfaces are finished with solid quartz countertops, complemented by modern appliances and cabinetry to create a clean and refined appearance. Adding yet another modern touch are dark wooden floors, installed throughout living areas, with carpeting covering the stairs and bedrooms. Such modern design elements, in combination with the abundance of natural light spilling through bay windows, give residents an elevated living experience with a taste of the city’s naval heritage. With a hand guiding all developmental stages of these townhomes, from asset building to property management, Carmel Partners ensures meticulously crafted homes that stand out in the Northern Californian market.

Surrounding the oasis created at Admirals Cove, residents have the opportunity to venture down the tree-lined streets of Alameda and enjoy a waterfront view at Jack London Square, spend the day shopping at Alameda Landing or bask in the sun at Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Then, just a 10-minute walk to the Alameda Ferry Terminal, residents with a daily commute find easy access to San Francisco, Oakland, and other major employment hubs nested in nearby areas. Convenient transportation to the heart of these cities also appeals to adults and families, who have an endless variety of entertainment and dining options at their fingertips.

Bridging the space between these numerous Bay Area cities, Carmel Partners invites residents of Admirals Cove to find a home base at Admirals Cove.

About Carmel Partners

Carmel Partners is one of the leading specialists in real estate investment management with a focus on U.S. multifamily acquisition and renovation, and development and construction. The company also specializes in debt and lending opportunities. Carmel Partners, LLC was founded in 1996 and has offices across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Denver. For more information, please visit www.carmelpartners.com.