Breathe in Breathe out: Can You Smoke CBD?

Can you smoke CBD? If you’re asking yourself this question, make sure you take a look at this guide to learn everything you need to know before you try.

From lotions to chocolates, there’s no end to the different ways you can use cannabidiol (CBD). It’s so popular that the entire CBD industry is growing to the point of reaching $20 billion by 2024!

Many people are turning to CBD to sleep, ease their pain, and experience other health benefits without getting high. If you’re thinking of using CBD for the first time, you might reach for CBD gummies, oils, or salves. Today, many people are looking into smoking CBD, too.

Can you smoke CBD? Keep reading to find out.

In this guide, you’ll learn everything about CBD smoke and how it can benefit your health. Read on to learn more!

Can You Smoke CBD?

First, let’s answer the question on everyone’s mind: can you smoke CBD?

Yes!

There are actually different ways you can smoke CBD, including:

Vaping

Cigarettes

Pre-rolls

Raw CBD flowers

How you decide to smoke CBD can depend on your preference. You can learn more about choosing between CBD Juul Pods and vape cartridges before making your choice.

However, there are risks associated with smoking CBD.

For example, using a pre-roll or CBD cigarette might make people think you’re smoking marijuana. CBD and marijuana have a similar appearance and smell.

In the long-term, smoking can also have a negative impact on your lung health. If you divide to learn how to smoke CBD oil, look for a smokable with 100% pure CBD. Make sure to avoid products that contain additives.

Avoiding these products can help reduce the impact smoking will have on your health.

How to Smoke CBD

Now that we’ve answered the question “can you smoke CBD?” let’s talk about the various smoking methods.

First, there are CBD cigarettes. These cigarettes can appear like regular cigarettes, though they’re nicotine-free. Instead, these cigarettes contain 100% raw CBD.

Smoking CBD cigarettes will let you maintain consistency in the CBD dosage. That means you’ll no longer have to guess or measure how much CBD you’re using. Instead, CBD cigarettes offer the convenience of pre-packing.

When choosing between CBD cigarettes, make sure they contain less than 0.3% THC. These products are legal to purchase and use. However, you might want to check the laws in your state before using CBD for the first time.

Another way to smoke CBD is by using CBD pre-rolls.

These “joints” are hand-rolled using raw CBD flowers. You can usually choose customized, hand-picked rolls to create a unique experience for yourself.

Some people prefer purchasing CBD flowers, which contain the whole bud of the hemp plant. These CBD products are unprocessed, allowing you to experience hemp in its natural form.

Each CBD flower you smoke will offer a different experience based on the plant’s biodiversity. Most flowers will have a relaxing and energizing sensation.

What is the best way to smoke CBD?

That really depends on your preference. You might consider trying more than one method to determine which works best for you.

Your Endocannabinoid System

Regardless of which product you choose, CBD works by interacting with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). Your ECS is responsible for keeping your body in a state of balance through functions such as:

Memory

Pain

Mood

Sleep

Metabolism

Liver function

Muscle formation

Motor control

Stress

Skin and nerve function

Appetite

Your body naturally produces endocannabinoids, which are neurotransmitters located throughout your nervous system. When you smoke CBD, the cannabinoids in CBD interact with your natural endocannabinoids. This allows the CBD to keep your body in a state of equilibrium.

The Benefits of Smoking CBD

There are many ways smoking CBD can benefit your mental and physical health. Here are a few benefits to consider before smoking CBD for the first time.

1. Inhalation is Faster

Why should you learn how to smoke CBD oil instead of using a topical or edible product? For starters, smoking is the most effective route of delivery when using CBD. You’ll feel the effects of using CBD much faster through smoking than you would by digesting it.

When you digest CBD oil, your liver has to process it. Unfortunately, this process could cause you to lose some of the product before it reaches your bloodstream.

Instead, you can inhale CBD, allowing it to travel through your lungs and to your brain without having your circulatory system process it.

2. Keeps You Calm

Remember, your endocannabinoid system is responsible for your mood and anxiety levels. One of the benefits of CBD is that it can help calm your mind.

In fact, CBD works as an agonist on the brain. This allows CBD to turn off the receptors that might make you anxious.

At the same time, CBD could also improve serotonin production. High serotonin levels can help improve your mood. Low serotonin, on the other hand, can lead to depression or anxiety.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Effects

One of the main reasons people choose to use CBD oil is that CBD contains anti-inflammatory effects. Inflammation is the body’s response to illness, invaders, or disease. A little inflammation can help your body heal.

Too much inflammation, however, can have a negative impact on your body. For example, chronic inflammation can cause pain, fatigue, or lead to conditions like:

Type 2 diabetes

Asthma

Rheumatoid arthritis

Cancer

Heart disease

Neurodegenerative diseases

4. CBD Won’t Get You High

Can you smoke CBD to get high? No. CBD-rich hemp flowers won’t get you high.

Instead, it’s the THC found in cannabis that causes psychoactive effects like hallucinations.

When searching for CBD products, make sure to look for high-quality products with a THC level below 0.3%. These products are legal to use. Instead of causing psychoactive effects, these products will help you relax.

5. Could End Drug-Seeking Behaviors

CBD might also work as a potential therapy for addiction disorders. In this study, CBD helps reduce medical symptoms in opioid-dependent patients. It could help regulate neural transmitters that contribute to drug-related behaviors.

However, more research is needed to determine whether or not CBD could help patients who are seeking rehabilitation.

Can You Smoke CBD? 5 Benefits to Consider Before You Smoke

To recap, can you smoke CBD? Yes! There are actually a few different methods you can choose from.

Before smoking CBD for the first time, make sure to keep these benefits and forms of CBD in mind.

Looking for more tips and helpful guides? Explore our latest Editorials today!