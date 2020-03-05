In this article, we will discuss the top ways to have an SEO friendly website. It is easy to create a website that is well designed and professional. However, a well-planned website cannot always guarantee good SEO results and more traffic rates for your website. Search Engine Optimization is the technique that helps the websites make a stand in the market, get more visibility and rankings on Google.

SEO is crucial to make your online presence strong and to reach out to a large audience. If the visitors should find your Website on Google, you must include SEO. Most of the websites through full fill all the requirements for SEO friendly website, they lack the basic security of the website. It is equally important to have an SSL certificate to protect against data sniffing and MiTM attack along with good SEO for the website or e-commerce website.

Often, they fail to make SEO friendly websites instead of having all the chance of putting the right SEO. Many business owners think that having lots of content is just enough for a website.

Best Ways to Make Your Site Search Friendly

The top trends include:

1. HTTPS Encryption:

HTTPS is a must for all e-commerce websites. Now, all the websites must protect sensitive information that is in transit between the server and browser.

At the time of the checkout, customers provide the credit card information, contact and address of the customer. Google has pushed for SSL Certificate and HTTPS for almost all the websites which is the vital aspect of better ranking. Google says that that HTTPS encryption helps in driving more traffic and low bounce rate. Even, your website can easily get a Cheap SSL Certificate as many SSL providers are there in the SSL industry.

HTTPS is now a small part of search engine ranking, but many website holders have started to opt HTTPS. However, site speed also plays a major role during SSL implementation. Even chrome browser has also started to show an insecure warning if your site is landing on HTTP URL instead of HTTPS.

2. Robots.txt:

Technically terming, a robots.txt is simply a text file in the root directory of your website and helps search engines to give instructions as to which page should be crawled or indexed in the search results.

You know that during the crawling and indexing stage, search engines try to find pages available on the public web, that they can include in their index. When visiting a website, the first thing the digital professionals do is to look for the robots.txt file.

3. Make Your CSS And JavaScript Files Accessible:

Do not ever block the CSS or JS files and the respective folders because Google during the process of crawling and indexing will be able to see a website like a real user.

Make sure if your web pages should function properly and accessible then do not block the CSS and JavaScript files.

However, if on Word Press no necessary to block wp-admin and wp-includes folders as it works well with meta robots tag.

4. Avoid Using HTML Frames:

One of the main criteria if a good architecture is to avoid HTML frames a sit causes issues to SEO. Although you a great website and a quality content have an HTML framework, you will not see any results as search engines cannot crawl frames.

Generally, it is advisable to avoid frames on the websites as it is difficult for the search engines to read and index the pages.

5. 404 Bad URLs:

Are you confused about how on earth 404 pages can be beneficial to Google Page Rankings and SEO?

Well, there are few ways to make this out. You can create a 404-custom page with the relevant branded design instead of the boring regularized 404 pages and can add internal links to it.

This way the visitors will be engaged and feel encouraged to browse further instead of leaving the website abruptly. You are turning a negative aspect into a positive one.

Look at some more unexpected benefits:

The visitors will be engaged.

It can increase your brand equity

You can increase the traffic rate.

Reduces the bounce rate

Visitors can spend time to check other content.

Overall a customized 404 page is a magic spell for SEO boost up.

6. Enforce Canonical Breadcrumb URLs:

You should take care that a website’s breadcrumbs should point to canonical URLs. This can be seen from multiple URLs. So, never allow the breadcrumb URLs to follow the user’s navigation. Instead, make sure they are consistent no matter how the user handles the content.

7. Establish A Proper Page Hierarchy:

For that matter, a proper hierarchy is a must for every program to function smoothly without any confusion. Similarly, the page URLs also must have a disciplined hierarchical format that navigates throughout the website. It is essential to represent the categories and the subcategories in all the URLs.

8. Check for Broken Links:

It is basic to check for the broken links before the website is going live. If you find any fix them before it costs the SEO of your website. Once the website is crawled over the search engines do not find any errors like timed out, cannot find the page could ruin the SEO of the website. Therefore, to have a search-friendly website avoid broken links.

9. Increase Page Load Speed:

Yes, the fast loading webpages are always attractive for the visitors and the customers. Increasing the page load speed for the website grab more audience which will fetch positive results. It is researched that a visitor may leave the site if it takes more than 3 seconds in loading.

10 Eliminate Duplicate Content:

For any website, the content is the king. Maintain good quality content to impress the audience. Do not overwrite any topic. Keep it simple and short. You need to take care of duplicate content as the search engine does not like it. Moreover, a page should have only a canonical URL and remove other links which show the duplicate content.

11. Implement Structured Data:

Always maintain a structured plan to help the search engines display the best results. It requires a little coding with the content that affects the search results page. To make your website search friendly you should implement structured data.

12. Use Search-Engine-Friendly Links:

All the links should use the search engine friendly code to display the relevant results page. If you use the wrong code, then the search engine keeps away the important content and the query results will not be up to the mark.

Final Thoughts:

As discussed above, these tips should be enough for the SEO friendly website. But once the website is ready, make sure you install a cheap SSL certificate for overall safety and protection of the website from the cyber-attacks.

Following these SEO techniques will keep your website visible in the searches and drives more traffic, thus fetching you great results and revenue.