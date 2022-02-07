A Useful Guide That Will Make Your Moving Experience To Portugal Easier

Most people move home at least once during their lifetime. They may wonder how to move cheaper in NYC or where the best student accommodation is found. Some folks move to different countries, whether it’s for work, pleasure, or personal reasons. One example destination is Portugal, which is home to stunning beaches, delicious food, and friendly people.

If you’re planning to experience all that Portugal has to offer, you’ll need to make the move first. In this article, we’ll provide a handy guide that will make the whole process easier and less stressful.

Get A Residence Permit

If you want to stay in Portugal for more than three months, you’ll need one of these. The application process is relatively straightforward and can be done through the Portuguese embassy or consulate in your home country. You will need to provide documentation including proof of identity, proof of residence, and evidence that you have the financial means to support yourself during your stay.

There are several types of residence permits available, so be sure to check with the embassy or consulate to see which one is best for you. If you’re researching Portugal Property Investment you’ll find that the Portugal Golden Visa Program is one of the best ways for foreign investors (or third-country nationals) to get a residence permit. It can be achieved through conducting investment activities within Portuguese territory – there’s fast processing, lots of investment choices, and a minimal requirement to live there.

Get A Visa And Work Permit

If you’re not a European Union citizen, you will need a visa to enter Portugal. If you plan on working there, you will also need a work permit. It’s wise to apply for both of these documents well in advance. The process can be long and complicated, but with the help of an immigration lawyer, you should be able to get everything sorted out before you leave home.

Once you have arrived in Portugal, it will be much easier to find a job if you already have a valid work permit. There are many opportunities for foreigners here, but without the proper documentation, it can be difficult to take advantage of them.

Research The Location

Portugal is a great place to live, but there are some areas that might be better suited for you than others. Make sure to look into the different amenities available in each area, as well as transport links and schools. Portugal is known for its beautiful coastal towns and villages. If you’re looking for a place to live that offers stunning views and a relaxed lifestyle, then these areas might be perfect for you.

Lisbon and Porto are the two largest cities in Portugal, and both offer great employment opportunities as well as a wide range of cultural activities. If you’re looking for a quieter place to live, the Algarve region is a great option. It has some of the best beaches in Europe, and it’s also home to some lovely villages and towns.

Find A Job

The majority of jobs in Portugal are found in the service sector. If you have transferable skills (or are willing to learn new ones) you should be able to find employment relatively easily. Portugal has a thriving tourism industry, so there are always opportunities for foreigners looking for work in this area. There are also plenty of English teaching positions available if you want to work in education.

The job market is always changing, so you will need to do your research before moving to Portugal. It’s also a good idea to network with other people who are currently living in the country. A recruitment agency can be helpful if you have specific job requirements and want help finding employment once in Portugal. If possible, it’s worth getting some experience working for an international company before you move – this will make the job search easier.

Think About Healthcare Provision And Insurance

Portuguese healthcare is excellent, but it can be expensive if you don’t have private health insurance. Make sure you are aware of what your healthcare options are and whether or not you will be covered by your existing healthcare policy.

In terms of insurance coverage, your home and contents may not be automatically insured in Portugal – so it’s important to take out appropriate cover before you move. Likewise, if you plan on driving in Portugal, make sure that your car insurance policy covers use abroad.

Prepare To Ship Your Belongings

Start by picking up all of your belongings into boxes and if you have any valuable possessions, be sure to pack them securely. Also, make sure you have insurance coverage in case of damage or loss. Label each box with its contents and the destination address to make the unpacking process easier. When choosing what belongings to bring with you, remember that Portugal is a warm country. Space may be limited in your new home, so try to pack light and only bring the essentials.

Once your boxes are packed, contact a shipping company to arrange for transportation. Be sure to get quotes from several companies so that you can find the best price. Complete any customs paperwork ahead of time so that there will be no delays in getting your belongings delivered to your new home.

Additional Tips

It’s highly advisable to take language lessons so that you can speak the lingo when you arrive.

You should also research Portuguese culture so that you don’t offend anyone by your actions or body language.

Find out if there is an ex-pat community near you, and get in touch. They can provide invaluable help and information before you arrive.

Go online and join a Facebook group or online forum related to moving to Portugal. Once again, the advice could prove indispensable.

Once you’ve done all the research and preparation, you’ll be ready to say goodbye to your friends and await the journey abroad. Whilst it can be an unsettling experience, it may also be the doorway to a new life and an exciting future.