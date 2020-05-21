A Guide to Organic Cotton Face Masks and Organic Cotton Face Masks with Filter

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has led to a great deal of changes in everyday life, one of which has been the use of cotton face masks with filters in public. According to the CDC, the general public is advised to wear face masks covering the mouth and nose, for the duration of the pandemic.

It is recommended to wear a face mask when leaving the house, as a way to protect oneself, as well as others. Masks can prevent larger particles of saliva flying when coughing, sneezing, or spitting. Covering one’s nose and mouth helps provide a barrier of protection from these respiratory droplets.

According to the CDC, N95 masks should be left for health care professionals, but cloth and fabric masks should be worn by the public. Organic face masks are recommended for those not in high-risk situations, as an alternative to medical masks and other PPE currently in short supply.

Options such as organic cotton face masks and organic cotton face masks with filter offer a degree of protection. Specifically, organic face masks made in the USA are recommended for their quality.

Organic cotton masks can be found in a variety of retailers; both in-store and online, often offering free shipping.

Benefits of Organic Cotton Face Masks

Although not guaranteed to protect against COVID-19, organic cotton masks can be used as a preventive tool in combination with other methods. Organic facemasks may protect users from moisture, spray, liquid droplets, as well as dust and other types of particles. The correct way to wear the mask is to cover the entire month and nose area, and ensuring that the mask fits underneath the chin. Ensure that the mask fits snugly. They should be comfortable and not require frequent adjustment.

Many companies are now making environmentally conscious, sustainable, and economical masks. In today’s struggling economy, consumer support is very appreciated.

Types of Organic Cotton Face Masks

Many companies offer individual masks or in packs of 3, 4, or 5 for both adults and children. Often child masks come in two sizes as well, for younger and older children.

It is recommended to purchase a cotton face mask that ties around the ears, rather than those simply with elastic bands. Ties can easily be adjusted to an individual’s face size.

In addition to organic face masks and organic face masks with filters, it is possible to purchase quilter’s cotton and flannel masks as well.

A variety of retailers also offer cotton face masks with nose wires, which prevent the fogging of glasses, and disposable respirator face masks with 5 layers.

Costs of organic cotton face masks range from approximately $10 to $25 USD.

Face Mask Filter

For masks with filter pockets, face mask filters are often composed of Polypropylene paper sheets and cost approximately $10 USD for a pack of 12. In addition, a pack of 10 PM2.5 filter inserts can be purchased for approximately $10 USD as well. Thicker, 6-layer PM2.5 filter inserts in a set of 5 retail for approximately $12 USD. A 10-pack of disposable HEPA filters retails for approximately $18 USD.

Filters are believed to provide an additional later of protection and may block additional particles. They are believed to block more particles than the mask alone.

It is recommended to replace the filters after about a week of use. If the mask is used daily, it should be replaced more frequently. The material can begin to degrade and will not filter particles as effectively.

Care for Organic Cotton Face Masks

Caring for organic cotton face masks is quite simple. Cotton face masks can be washed and reused.

Many are machine washable with regular laundry soap. Many can be washed by hand as well. They can then be air dried or placed in a dryer. Be sure to check specifications on each mask for more detailed information.

It is important to note that bleach or hydrogen peroxide can degrade fabric fibers, so these materials are best avoided.

Users should ensure that organic cotton face masks are completely dry before use, as wet masks are not as effective in preventing the spread of moisture particles.

Organic cotton face masks with and without filters can be found in a variety of North American retailers. Do not hesitate to purchase on today.