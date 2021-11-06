A Comprehensive List of Restaurant Industry Resources

Restaurants are ideal for combining a love of food and socialization. They form the backdrop for social gatherings, birthday parties, and marriage proposals. Running a restaurant can be a great way to fulfill your aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur and generating an atmosphere that will be an integral part of many special occasions.

Although running a restaurant can be rewarding, it can also be challenging, and many restaurants shut down within their first few years of operation. Developing a comprehensive business plan and taking advantage of the restaurant industry resources listed here can increase your chances of running a successful restaurant.

Use direct financing for essential purchases.

It costs a lot of money to finance a restaurant, but you can simplify the process of securing essential items with direct financing. Direct financing allows you to qualify for restaurant equipment financing, even if you have a low credit score or prior bankruptcy. You can qualify for financing for new restaurants, and you won’t wait weeks for a decision. Instead, restaurant equipment companies will evaluate your application promptly and can approve your application for up to $100,000 in credit within hours of submitting your application.

You can purchase or lease essential equipment such as food prep tables, refrigerators, and freezers with a direct financing option. You can also use your credit to purchase or lease deep fryers, commercial ovens, dishwashers, and warming equipment.

Invest in restaurant software.

Restaurants invest in the total dining experience, striving to create a look and feel appealing to ideal patrons. Some may emphasize fine dining, with linen tablecloths and candlelight. Others use retro furniture and colors to create a restaurant that reminds patrons of the 1950s or other historical periods. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to adapt to survive closures to prevent the spread of the virus. One way restaurants navigated closure mandates was by emphasizing take-out and delivery services.

Offering take-out and delivery isn’t quite as simple as it sounds. Although there are multiple food apps for ordering food online, including DoorDash and Uber Eats, juggling orders from multiple platforms is complicated and confusing. You can streamline food ordering with an online food ordering system that pools all orders together in one dashboard. You set your menu, and the online ordering system team onboards your menu within days, enabling your kitchen manager to oversee orders on a single system instead of checking multiple platforms for orders.

Invest in oversight.

Businesses need resources, making resource management a crucial part of any business’s operations. For restaurants, resource management can make the difference between offering menu items and disappointing patrons. Using inventory software is an effective way to stay on top of your needs, ensuring you replace food, beverages, and condiments before you run out. Your inventory tracking software can also help you identify when you need to order more dishes or cutlery. Some programs even integrate warranty and maintenance information for your major appliances, enabling you to use the software to maintain essential equipment and avoid mechanical issues.

Get the right insurance.

Businesses need several types of insurance to protect their financial health if they’re dealing with a lawsuit or disaster. You’ll need liability insurance to cover legal fees and settlement costs in the event of a lawsuit. Business contents insurance covers replacement costs if your business is damaged in a fire or vandalized. You may also need key-man insurance if you have a famous chef you rely on to attract patrons, and you’ll need cyber insurance if you store client data on a computer system. Cyber insurance covers costs related to a data breach if your computer system’s hacked.

Running a business can be challenging and rewarding. Using essential resources, such as direct financing for restaurant equipment, ordering software, inventory management systems, and insurance, makes running your business easier and protects your investment.