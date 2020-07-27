6 Reasons Top Companies Continue to Hire Six Sigma Certified Professionals

Regardless if you’re a small business or a multinational corporation, you’ve probably heard about the Six Sigma methodology and its benefits. Essentially a set of various tactics and techniques that are focused on improving and optimizing processes in an organization, the Six Sigma methodology is generally implemented in a unique manner across different companies.

Regardless of how the methodology is implemented to reduce the probabilities of any error or waste of time and materials. This methodology adopts a disciplined, data-driven, and statistical approach, with the belief that improvement is a process instead of a destination.

Worldwide, a Six Sigma performance is referred to as one which produces 99.99966% statistically defect-free outputs, which is equivalent to 3.4 defects per million opportunities (DPMO). The concept was introduced by Motorola, which they used to eliminate any waste production. It is reported that the company attributed over US$17 billion in savings to Six Sigma.

Since then, multiple companies have adopted this methodology and are constantly looking out for young and dynamic Six Sigma certified professionals. In this article, we have discussed the top five reasons why companies prefer hiring employees with Six Sigma certifications.

They Improve Customer Loyalty

Arguably, the primary goal for any business is to retain its customers, which is also often considered the most effective way to measure any organization’s success. However, the only definite way of ensuring customer retention is through a high level of customer satisfaction.

However, more often than not, employees aren’t able to gauge that the company’s customers are unhappy; hence, they fail to take any action towards rectifying the situation.

An individual with a Six Sigma certification is trained to analyze customers’ temperament and understand the risk of having unsatisfied customers. Hence, they adopt appropriate and effective measures to ensure customer satisfaction, which improves customer loyalty.

They Reduce The Time Cycle

Many-a-time, a shift in the management policies or business processes often results in companies exceeding the deadlines for their projects. This often results in unhappy clients and employees working under pressure.

However, by hiring an individual with a Six Sigma certification, companies will be able to plan a project with productive and result-oriented resources. These resources will focus on finding solutions for problems for existing problems, and the project development cycle time reduces considerably.

They Promote Strategic Planning

A Six Sigma professional can create strategies that are scalable and more effective. They make use of SWOT analysis for goal setting and help other team members identify and understand various areas of improvement.

Through this strategic planning, they ensure that the internal processes of an organization are improved considerably, and any unnecessary complexities are eliminated. Despite the goal an organization wants to achieve, a Six Sigma professional will determine the best path to reach that goal.

They Improve Business Processes and Sustain Quality

After an individual completes the Six Sigma certification course, they can analyze an organization’s manufacturing and processes and take any necessary steps required to improve them. Moreover, they will also be able to conduct an in-depth review of the current practices being adopted at the company and how it impacts the overall performance.

Moreover, with the certification, individuals are trained to achieve a high level of sustained quality improvement for organization, which includes undertaking activities like monitoring processes closely to ensure there is no deviation from the main goal, and taking measures to ensure that a strayed project is back on track.

They Are Valuable In Every Industry

Six Sigma techniques are widely popular and beneficial across various industries, right from banking and financial services, to electronics, IT, HR, telecom, and aerospace. Hence, employees who are certified in Six Sigma are well-informed about a host of different methods, which can be highly effective in streamlining business processes, improving employee productivity, reducing costs, and increasing revenue, no matter the industry.

They Ensure Compliance

To be effective, Six Sigma requires extremely high-quality standards. This is precisely why a host of various vendors, procurers, and oversight organizations use Six Sigma standards while testing and evaluating products or accounts.

A Six Sigma certification professional can assist their organization by maintaining profitable contracts and complying with international standards.

It goes without saying that the importance of obtaining a Six Sigma certificate cannot be exaggerated. This is primarily because amidst cut-throat competition and dwindling job prospects, individuals need to remain competitive and present themselves as valuable assets. By completing this certification, you can provide an assurance to your employer that the production lines will be run by professionals who understand the importance of quality.

If you’re looking to enhance your skillset and open a plethora of opportunities that are sure to advance your career, you could consider pursuing a Six Sigma certification.