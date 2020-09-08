6 Realtor-Friendly Marketing Tools

If you’re a real estate agent trying to create a winning marketing strategy, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. After all, you’re constantly being bombarded with ads for different marketing tools and platforms that all promise to take your sales to the next level, and it’s important to stay within a reasonable spending budget for marketing. The truth of the matter is that some real estate marketing tools are far more effective than others.

To help you efficiently boost your sales without breaking the bank or overwhelming yourself, here are the six most effective real estate marketing tools for agents.

Zillow Premier Agent App

Zillow is one of the leading online databases of available homes for sale. The Zillow Premier Agent App offers real estate agents a fantastic tool that they can use to market their listings and communicate with potential buyers. The Premier Agent App also offers agents fantastic analytics information, which means they can track which listings are getting the most visits and which search terms and phrases are most useful for marketing.

The app is also useful for the fact that it allows real estate agents to monitor their listings and stay in communication with buyers via their mobile phones, which can be invaluable when you’re constantly on-the-go and between showings. Agents who use the app appreciate its streamlined design and ease of use as well.

Facebook

Most of us use Facebook in our personal lives, but it can also be an amazing way to promote yourself professionally. Create a business page for yourself and post updates whenever a new listing of yours goes live online. In addition to posting your listings, you can post local news stories or stories related to the real estate market. By utilizing posts like these, you can drive up your level of engagement with potential buyers.

It’s also a good idea to join local real estate and neighborhood Facebook groups, where you can respond to people who say that they are in need of an agent to either sell their home or buy a property. When it comes to Facebook marketing, your success rate is very related to the amount of effort you put into it. The more you engage with your followers, the more of a useful tool it will be for your business.

Wise Pelican

Many people erroneously believe that because digital marketing has become so essential to sales success, the era of traditional marketing is over. While it’s true that digital marketing is a crucial part of your success as an agent, a huge chunk of real estate connections are still made via physical mailers.

Wise Pelican allows you to send out postcards to residents in your area that advertise your most recent listings and give some information about your business.

Many people who are interested in buying or selling a home are more likely to consult an expert and real estate mailings go a long way in establishing yourself as an expert. While you can choose or not choose to use certain online marketing tools, it’s essential that you are regularly sending out physical mail to advertise your services and advertise your recent listings.

Although some might throw away your postcard and disregard it as “junk mail,” anyone who’s interested in buying or selling will undoubtedly stick it on their fridge.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp is similar to Wise Pelican Pro, but it manages your email marketing campaigns rather than your physical mail campaigns. When you host an open house, leave a sign-in sheet out encouraging potential buyers to write down their names and email addresses. You can then create a mailing list and send out weekly updates about your newest listings and recent sales.

What’s fantastic about Mailchimp is that it allows you to email a huge amount of people all at once, instead of having to send out your marketing emails individually. Mailchimp also offers stylish templates enabling you to include photos and designs in your emails. This is essential as buyers are more likely to respond to eye-catching emails, whereas plain text emails are often ignored and sent straight to the trash folder.

YouTube

To the average person, YouTube can seem a bit intimidating. We often think of the people who post videos to YouTube as professional entertainers or attention-seeking oddballs.

However, the truth is that YouTube can be a great tool for a real estate agent. You don’t need to get in front of the camera if you aren’t comfortable with the idea. Instead, use YouTube to upload slideshows or video footage of your listings, which you can later easily incorporate into your email campaigns, Facebook posts, or Zillow pages. While YouTube itself isn’t the strongest marketing tool in a real estate agent’s arsenal, it’s a fantastic tool to use to improve your other digital marketing efforts.

Squarespace

Many real estate agents will avoid creating their own website, instead of just using the template site issued to them by the firm they represent. However, these boilerplate agency websites aren’t very eye-catching and they can be limited to the real estate agent who’s trying to stand out in a crowded market and create a recognizable brand.

Squarespace allows real estate agents to create beautiful websites, with or without design experience. It also allows agents to create and maintain a blog, which can be a great way to keep buyers informed about new listings and trends in the market.

While Squarespace is a useful tool if you want to create your own website, it can be a bit expensive for a new agent who’s just starting out in real estate. If you have the funds and want to expand your digital marketing efforts, however, it can be a worthwhile investment.

Marketing Takes Effort, But It’s Worth It

You’re not likely to find success in today’s crowded real estate market if you aren’t using the right tools to get your name out there and connect with potential buyers. While maintaining a successful marketing strategy takes a bit of effort, it’s crucial if you want to succeed.

These six tools will help you to expand your business and improve your sales. While you don’t have to use them all at once, it’s advisable that you maintain a physical mail campaign and at least one form of a digital marketing campaign in order to succeed.