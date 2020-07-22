5 Tips for Improving Your Physical, Emotional, and Mental Health

Taking care of your health can be especially challenging considering the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the U.S. According to a statement released by the American Psychological Association (APA) back in May, a Harris Poll survey found that the average American’s stress level is at a 5.9, which is “significantly higher” than last year’s 4.9.

During times of crisis, it can be challenging to stay on top of our health. However, this is the worst time to be letting your health slip since healthy bodies are more likely to fight this virus.

Check out these five tips for improving your health physically, emotionally, and mentally.

1. Consider a NAD Booster Supplement

Adding dietary supplements like an NAD+ booster could be the ideal way to improve your energy and concentration all while helping you maintain a healthy weight and age optimally. Nicotinamide Mononucleotide is a form of vitamin B3 that converts to Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) in your body. Recent research has shown that NAD+ could be beneficial as a booster for muscle strength, energy metabolism, and could be beneficial to the aging process by repairing DNA damage.

There is also some evidence that NAD+ could be helpful in improving cognitive function since NAD+ has the potential to boost brain cells without any adverse side effects. Unfortunately, poor aging and other related diseases have been liked to low NAD levels. Since NAD+ can mimic calorie restriction and boost your energy, it can also be great combined with diet and exercise to help you reach and maintain a healthy weight. Animal research has already been conducted in the form of mouse studies and clinical trials on humans are currently showing incredible promise on the positive implications of NAD+ supplements on human health.

2. Upgrade Your Wardrobe

3. Take Care of Your Body

Eating healthy and exercising is always important; don’t stop because you’re overwhelmed. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), even just three to four minutes of light movement such as stretching and walking can improve blood circulation and muscle activity. WHO even has all kinds of suggestions for exercising at home during the pandemic. According to WHO, regular exercise is linked to decrease instances of heart disease, stroke, type-2 diabetes, and various cancers—“all conditions that can increase susceptibility to COVID-19”.

Maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet is always recommended. The next step to taking care of your body is to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, and eat a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.

4. Pay Attention to Your Mental Health

As previously mentioned, 2020 has seen unprecedented levels of stress for Americans. So much so that the Anxiety and Depression Society of America has dedicated a whole page on their website to resources for dealing with the increase in stress and anxiety related to the pandemic. WHO notes how people who already had issues with their mental health before the outbreak are more vulnerable to suffering the mental health consequences of the pandemic, but everyone can be overwhelmed by the increased anxiety and adjustments to this new lifestyle.

First, recognize your stress. Then the next steps are to do the following.

Stay informed through authorized authorities (such as local authorities, WHO, and the CDC). Keep a routine. Be cautious of newsfeed (check-in, but don’t obsess.) Socialize virtually. Avoid using alcohol/drugs to deal with fear. Use social media to be encouraging and to correct misinformation wherever you see it. Limit screen time (take breaks when working online).

5. Make Yourself a Priority

In this time of increased tension and suffering; it can be especially challenging to make time for yourself. With so many people losing their lives and working on the frontlines of this pandemic, it can make some of us even feel guilty to need time for ourselves. But it’s important to keep in mind that you can’t help others if you’re not at your best.

Make time to unwind and take care of your emotional needs a priority. If you’re struggling, take time to breathe and seek help if you need it. When you feel the need to cry, let it out. According to HealthLine, there is extensive research that shows that crying can be beneficial to our health and sense of wellbeing. Research shows that crying can detoxify the body, activate the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) to give us a soothing feeling, release endorphins to dull pain, be a booster to our moods, relieve symptoms of grieve, and help us reach emotional equilibrium.