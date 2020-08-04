5 Signs Your Restaurant Needs Kitchen Display Screens

In most restaurants, the efficiency of the kitchen determines the effectiveness of the entire restaurant. As part of a whole kitchen display system, kitchen display screens are a new benefit leveraged by many restaurants. If your restaurant has yet to install this technology, here are some significant reasons why you should consider them.

1. You Have No Idea How Long an Order Takes

One thing that irritates customers is waiting too long for food to arrive. Many restaurants face a similar issue: they don’t know how long it takes from the time the order is placed to when it gets to the customer. Kitchen display screens help with that.

Having display screens in your kitchen keeps everyone on the same page with how long a particular order is taking. The programs used to track progress typically have a timer on each order, so it is easy for all parties to see. If you have a multi-step process, each station can tick the order over to the next with the push of a button. This keeps the orders moving and helps you see where there are potential problems in the workflow.

2. Cooking Workflows are Inefficient

When the kitchen’s workflow is inefficient, it can eat up a lot of time between the order placement and delivery. By using top of the line software for kitchen management, you can identify the areas of workflow that are not running smoothly. Addressing those areas will help keep food flowing through your kitchen and to your customers promptly.

3. Your Accuracy is Lacking

No one likes making mistakes. Mistakes can be costly in the restaurant business. They lead to unhappy customers who send back food so that it has to be made again. Those same unhappy customers can also tell others about a negative experience, which would cut down on future profits.

Kitchen displays also aid in reducing errors. On the screens, all the orders and the specific requests are kept together. Confusion about which items go with which order lowers and a clear list of dish modifications is broadcasted on an easy-to-see screen for chefs to follow.

4. Recipes Get Mistaken

One standard issue kitchen staff face is that it is challenging to communicate with all the noise and activity. Having display screens in your kitchen allows for more exceptional communication. You can put up announcements about a large party coming in. Or, you can display recipes for a new dish or the house special for the evening. One of the best uses would be to put up words of encouragement and praise, particularly during the busy parts of the night, so your staff stays motivated to finish strong.

5. Costs are Spiraling

In most restaurants, orders get printed on paper for the kitchen to see and keep track of. Display screens eliminate the need for the paper. The software used also helps you to track inventory and track which dishes are most popular. You can even break down item popularity by day of the week, so you always know when to order more supplies and how much to order.

The efficiency boost you get with display screens also cuts down on the amount of time staff members are waiting around for something to do. Instead of waiting in the back for each dish to be prepared, you waitstaff can run orders out to the tables and check on your customers. This helps customers to feel like they are a priority in your restaurant.

All of this helps to reduce the overall cost of running your restaurant. Lowering costs means an increase in profit. The added efficiency can also lead to orders getting out to customers faster, which can lead to serving more customers each day.

The Bottom Line

Technology is advancing quickly, and the old ways of running kitchens need to be updated. Kitchen display systems help your kitchen to run smoother and with less waste. With a display system in place, you can get real-time feedback about your kitchen staff, and you can give them real-time feedback as well. Having display screens and a system in place in your kitchen can only benefit your restaurant.