5 Must-Have Certifications For Every Project Manager

A PWC study stated that a whopping 97% of companies believe that project management is critical to business performance and organizational success. However, only half of the project managers are skilled and certified in the project management domain during the span of their tenure.

There’s no doubt that project management certifications can help you accelerate your career considerably. Moreover, organizations often prefer to hire certified professionals to help them advance their brands by guiding them in the right direction.

For over a decade now, project management certifications have become extremely popular and have made their way as a must-have for some global corporations before they recruit someone. In fact, with PM jobs increasing by over 425% in the last couple of years, the demand for PMs who have a professional degree or certification has grown at a rate of 525%.

Hence, the importance of project management certifications in today’s day and age cannot be overstated. Keeping this in mind, we’ve curated a list of the top project management certifications that you should take to accelerate your career in the managerial department.

1. PMP: Project Management Professional

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification is arguably the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers, PMP holds high regard across the globe. By completing this course, professionals get multiple opportunities, not just across every border, but every field and industry as well. To ensure that the exam is relevant to current management trends, the PMI updates the exams every 4-5 years, the most recent being in 2021.

Eligibility

To qualify for this certification, you need the following:

A secondary degree, which could be anything from a high school diploma to an associate’s degree

7,500 hours of leading and managing projects

35 hours of education related to project management

OR

A 4-year degree

4,500 hours of leading and managing projects

35 hours of education related to project management

2. CAPM: Certified Associate in Project Management

If you’re looking for a certification that can help you stand out from the crowd and increase your credibility when it comes to managing projects, then CAPM is your best choice. Through this certification, you’ll get a chance to enhance your fundamental knowledge, terminology, and processes that are required for efficient project management.

Eligibility

To qualify for this certification, you need the following:

A secondary degree, which could be anything from a high school diploma to an associate’s degree

1,500 hours of managing projects

OR

Complete 23 hours of project management education by the time you appear for the exam

3. CSM: Certified ScrumMaster

Focused on adopting the trending agile methodologies in IT companies, the CSM: Certified ScrumMaster is ideal for those looking to build a career in this sector. As a ScrumMaster, you will gain an in-depth understanding of the Scrum framework, while learning about team roles, events, artifacts, and rules that will support and guide you to ensure that your team is performing at its highest level.

Eligibility

To qualify for this certification, you need the following:

Have a general understanding of Scrum

Attend an in-person CSM course for two days (16 hours)

After passing the exam, accept the License Agreement and complete your Scrum Alliance membership profile

4. PRINCE2 Foundation/PRINCE2 Practitioner

The Projects in Controlled Environments (PRINCE2) are highly sought after certifications, and individuals who complete these courses get a plethora of job opportunities. That being said, there are two significant certifications, PRINCE2 Foundation and PRINCE2 Practitioner that provide the highest benefits. These certifications help you improve your skills and abilities as a manager, which can help ensure that the company drives strong business performance. The main focus of the certifications is to ensure that you can successfully manage and deliver projects from the start (initiation) to finish (delivery)

Eligibility

To qualify for these certifications, you need the following:

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Certified Associate Project Management (CAPM)

IPMA certification

5. CPMP: Certified Project Management Practitioner

The CPMP, also known as Certified Project Management Practitioner, is one of the most sought after courses for those who prefer to get more hands-on experience in project management. Moreover, this course also focuses on teaching the various tools and techniques that can help managers improve the performance of their projects in real-time. The main aim of this certification is to promote professionals by building their technical, leadership, and management skills, which helps them handle a project seamlessly and drive it to success.

Eligibility

While there are no prior requirements needed to pursue this certification, it is generally recommended that candidates attend a three-day preparation course for the best results.

These top project management tools are highly popular, and completion of any of these certifications will surely nudge your career in the right direction.