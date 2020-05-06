5 Key Things to Do Immediately After Bad Car Accidents

Have you ever wondered what you should do if you’re ever in a car wreck? Check out these things to do immediately after bad car accidents.

Car accidents cause chaos in only a moment’s time. But, do not allow the confusion to prevent you from protecting yourself both physically and financially.

Following a bad accident, you should know the next steps to take. Do you know what to do and who to call?

A Guide to the 5 Next Steps After a Bad Accident

Preparing yourself for the worst will help you reach the best results in case of a car accident. Keep reading to learn what to do following your first car accident.

1. Make the Scene Safe

Unfortunately, after the dust clears from the crash, you are not suddenly safe. The accident often puts you into a more vulnerable position.

If it left you in the middle of the road, move to the shoulder when possible. If your vehicle will not operate or you cannot move, then put on your flashers if they still exist.

You also want to turn off your ignition as soon as possible. Flammable liquids flow and the engine produces heat as it runs, which can create a fire after a crash.

2. Call 911

Whether or not injuries and damage prevent you from leaving the scene, stay, and call 911. They will send all of the necessary help your way.

For a serious crash, you can expect firemen, paramedics, and the police to assess the situation and take care of it from all angles. When asked if you sustained any injuries, either say yes or that you do not know.

Never say no. Even if you do not feel like you need medical attention, you still need the police there.

Later, when you contact your insurance company, they will need a police report to file your claim. Plus, calling them now avoids a guilty party from trying to make you look liable later. Give the police a detailed account of what happened.

3. Seek Medical Attention

Even if you decide not to leave the scene in an ambulance, see your doctor. Adrenaline masks pain, hiding injuries sometimes for days.

Common car crash injuries include whiplash, concussion, and internal bleeding, among other injuries, which can prove fatal if left untreated.

Let the doctor make sure you are okay. Plus, a car accident doctor will fill out forms that may help you receive injury compensation down the road.

4. Photograph Everything

Take pictures of everything, accident, and injuries. Start at the scene of the accident if possible, photographing all angles of both vehicles.

Also, take pictures of visible injuries. You may want to take pictures daily as some show up later.

5. Call an Attorney

Whether or not you were at fault, contact an attorney. If you were at fault, call one to protect yourself from serious lawsuits. If not, then contact an injury attorney or one to help compensate your lost assets.

Drive Safely

Always drive safely. But know that even the best driver can end up in a bad accident, so you should remember what to do.

