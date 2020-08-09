5 Healthy Ways to Strengthen Your Immune System

Now more than ever people are focusing on health and wellness. The untimely arrival of COVID-19 has caused people to re-evaluate their lifestyle habits and health practices. Having a healthy immune system is your best defense against disease and sickness.

There are many ways to strengthen your immune system but it’s important to understand that it’s not a one-time effort. Improving your immune function requires vitamins, a healthy diet, and lifestyle changes as part of a healthy lifestyle. Following good health guidelines such as adequate sleep, a diet high in fruits and vegetables, and minimizing stress are some of the ways you can strengthen your immune system.

1. Get Proper Sleep

Your immune system and sleep habits have a lot in common. Not getting enough sleep leaves you vulnerable to sickness. A healthy adult needs to get between 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to strengthen the body’s natural immunity. Practicing good sleep hygiene will help your body get the proper rest it needs to function at its best. Limiting screen time before bed, sleeping in a dark and temperate room, and going to bed around the same time each night are all good sleep hygiene habits.

2. Eat a Balanced Diet

Chronic inflammation from stress or injury can suppress your immune system. Eating a balanced diet rich in healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids can help naturally fight inflammation. Olive oil and salmon are high in anti-inflammatory healthy fats. Getting in control of chronic inflammation can help improve your immune system.

Eating whole plant foods rich in antioxidants can also help decrease inflammation and fight against harmful pathogens. Fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, and legumes rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants help support healthy gut bacteria, reduce inflammation, and lessen the duration of a cold.

3. Take Immune Assist Supplements

Taking a dietary supplement for immune support in addition to eating a balanced diet is an effective natural way to boost immune function. Ancient medicines have used mushrooms and herbs for thousands of years to support the body’s holistic health. Biochemist Dr. Danielle has created a formula of Immune Assist supplements that contains several species of mushroom that support a healthy immune system.

Her Organic 8-Mushroom Complex immune support supplements contain Cordyceps Sinensis, Agaricus Blazei, Ganoderma Lucidum, Lentinula Edodes, Grifola Frondosa, and polysaccharides. A daily dosage of Dr. Danielle’s vegetarian and vegan-friendly capsule naturally supports your immune system defenses.

4. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is important to your overall health. Not drinking enough fluid can lead to headaches, poor physical performance, trouble focusing, mood problems, digestive trouble, and poor heart and kidney function. You are hydrated enough when your urine is a pale yellow color. Tea is healthy due to its antioxidant properties, but drinking water is the best option. Drink when you are thirsty and remember to consume more fluids when you exercise, work outdoors, or are in a hot climate.

5. Manage Stress Levels

Maintaining your emotional health is important in supporting a healthy immune system. It’s important to find ways to relieve stress and anxiety. Over time stress causes an imbalance in immune cell function and inflammation which suppresses immune function. Practice mindful activities to help manage your stress levels. Yoga, meditation, exercise, and journaling can all help promote good emotional health and in turn, keep your immune system healthy.

Consult with your doctor to evaluate your overall health and discuss the best ways for you to strengthen your immune system.