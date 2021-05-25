5 Game-Changing Gadgets for Golf Players

You have people who like to play golf now and again, and then you have golfers. Golfers tend to be a bit more analytical about their game and are always trying to improve it. The issue is that practicing your game is not always easy. Most of us can only hit the greens a few times per month, and that’s when we’re lucky. The good news is that technology is making it easy to improve your game wherever you are. You also have gadgets that can help you while you’re playing. Let’s take a look at a few golf gadgets that could completely transform your game.

A Golf Mat

If you want to practice your swing inside or outside, you should consider looking at something like a golf mat. These can be used with a screen and simulator, or you can use a hitting net if you only want to get a feel for the ball. You can also use a golf monitor to see the trajectory and distance of the ball on a separate device if you want the simulator experience on a smaller budget.

Garmin Approach X40 Band

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering whether you should be wearing a golf watch or a fitness band when playing, this golf band by Garmin solves the issue. It acts as both and comes pre-loaded with over 40,000 courses. You’ll be able to see yardages, but also things like your step count and multiple other fitness metrics. It has a feature that automatically tracks distance on your shots so you can make a post-round analysis on your mobile device as well.

Precision Pro NX9 Rangefinder

A rangefinder is a gadget that all people who are serious about improving their golf games should have, and this one is one of the best you’ll find on the market. This rangefinder has a lot of cool features that make it a great choice. It uses pulse technology to send a signal when you hit a specific target. If you decide to get the slope version, it will do all the math for you and even adjust distances based on whether it’s an uphill or downhill shot. Another neat feature is the magnetic casing that will ensure that your rangefinder doesn’t fly out of your cart and into the nearest ditch if you hit a bump.

A Golf Bluetooth Speaker

Music is becoming increasingly common on golf courses, and good music can be a great addition to a nice afternoon on the links. You could just get any old Bluetooth speaker, but we suggest you get the golf Bluetooth speaker by Sound Caddy. What’s great about this Bluetooth speaker is that it looks just like a golf club. This means that you can transport it wherever you are on the course comfortably and you won’t have to think about it falling out of the cart either.

TaylorMade Spider Interactive Putter

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to have a putter that could give you instant feedback on your game, you don’t have to dream about it anymore. The TaylorMade Spider Interactive Putter combines everything that makes the original version such a staple, with sensor technology that allows you to get advanced data on your putts straight on your smartphone. The best thing is that this club can be used legally on any course.

So, if you want to improve your golf game or simply have more fun on the course, you should give all of these gadgets a look. Most of these are rather affordable too, so feel free to pick more than one if you like.