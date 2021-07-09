31 Sculptors Use 5,000 Tons of Sand to Build World’s Tallest Sandcastle in Denmark

A team of the best sandcastle sculptors in the world has constructed the world’s tallest sandcastle in Denmark. The team of 31 used 4,860 tons of sand to build the sandcastle which is 69.4 feet (21.16 meters) tall in Blokhus, a tiny seaside town in Denmark. According to the Guinness World Records, the new sand edifice is more than 3 meters taller than the one constructed in Germany in 2019.

Built like a pyramid, the project was executed by Dutch creator Wilfred Stijger who recruited the best 30 sand sculptors to help him. He said he was inspired by the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to build the sandcastle. On the peak of the castle is a crown to indicate that the coronavirus ruled the world with an iron fist to bring everything to its knees, USA Today reports.

He said economic activities crumbled and people were forced to isolate themselves and stay indoors. “It’s ruling our lives everywhere,” he said. “It tells you what to do…it tells you to stay away from your family and not go to nice places. Don’t do activities, stay home.”

To make the sandcastle strong, about 10% clay was added to it, and glue was also added to make the tons of sand stick together. The clay and the glue are supposed to make the sandcastle last a little longer against the windy conditions of autumn and winter. In fact, it is expected to remain standing till February or March when heavy frost and storms will have set in before it gradually disintegrates.

Local citizens in Blokhus are delighted that the sandcastle features local attractions in the town. These are lighthouses, beach houses, windsurfing, and kitesurfing among other popular activities which bring tourists to the area. The sandcastle was completed in July.

