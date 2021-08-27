30+ Counts of Sexual Assault Charges Slammed On Porn Star Ron Jeremy

Pornographic actor Ron Jeremy, 68, has been slammed with over 30 charges of sexual assaults dating from 1996 to 2019. But he denied them all. More than 21 women and girls accused the adult movie actor that he raped, molested, and assaulted them in various ways over the years, but Jeremy said this is not true.

Full name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, he was first arrested in June 2020 for allegedly molesting several women who stepped forward to testify against him. But Jeremy denied all the accusations. Additional charges were slammed on him in October 2020, but he also pleaded not guilty. But more women stepped forward to testify that he had sex with them without their consent, and many of his accusers were teenagers or women in their twenties.

During his arraignment at the superior court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, prosecutors indicted Jeremy on 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

But his defense attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, said the porn star is not guilty and that his “position is the same as when the criminal complaint was filed. He is innocent of all the charges.”

In some charges, he raped a 19-year-old girl during a photoshoot in 1996; a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2003; a 15-year-old in 2004, and a 17-year-old at her home in 2008.

Jeremy was granted a $6.6 million bail following his arrest in June 2020, but he remains in jail since he has not been able to meet his bail conditions. He is due to appear in court again on October 12 for a pretrial before possible sentencing.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”