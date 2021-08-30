3 Tips on How to Make Your Online Hookup Dates More Interesting

I know what you might be thinking, online hookup dates are pretty straightforward, and a lot of people just have one goal in mind: sex. That said, I can tell you that there’s no need to rush to the finish line, and you can have a ton of fun with online hookup dating, especially if you’re willing to put some thought into these dates.

While having fun with online dating is a wonderful way to get to know new people and meet potential lovers, keep in mind that safety is also a big deal. That’s why at the end of this post we’ll have a few safety tips for you as well, so be sure to stick around for them. Anyway, let’s go over three tips on how to make your online dates more interesting.

1. Match Hobbies and Interests

When it comes to online dating you have to take into account the fact that you probably don’t know the other person very well, if at all. This being the case, it can be hard to think of things to talk about, and the last thing you want is to be stuck at a dinner table somewhere with your date screwing around on their phone because you’re boring.

The best way to avoid this is to get to know your date’s interests and do something that you both share an interest in. For example, if your date loves superhero movies and you do too, go see one and chat up about all your favorite characters and stories.

On the other hand, if the two of you share a hobby, such as fishing, hunting, or chess, these too could be great date ideas because you will have more conversation options. Just be sure not to try and force a conversation, as it can make you look like a try-hard. Instead, let it all play out naturally.

2. Keep an Open Mind and Don’t Take Things Too Seriously

Online dating can be like a box of chocolates, and you know how the saying goes. Half the fun is actually seeing what happens, good or bad, and if you keep your expectations low, and your mind open, then you’ve got nothing to worry about either way.

While this detached sort of perspective probably isn’t a good idea if you’re going out with your boyfriend/girlfriend or spouse, it’s perfect for keeping a level head and focusing on the fun of online dating. Who knows, maybe you and your date will hit it off great and begin an actual relationship.

Alternately, things could go terrible on your date, but even if they do, you’ll have a great story to tell. Play it cool, don’t let yourself get upset, and know when to walk away if things really are becoming intolerable. This mindset will make online dating a lot more fun in the long run.

3. Get-Random and Cast a Wide Net

As we just talked about, one of the great things about online hookup dating is that it’s like rolling the dice as far as how things can turn out. However, if you’re feeling even more adventurous, or if you feel online dating is starting to become kind of a drag, you can make things even more random.

The first way of doing this is to sign up for more dating sites. Since different types of people tend to be attracted to different types of dating sites, widening your net like this will introduce you to whole new “demographics” for you to date.

You can take things even further by agreeing to date people that you normally wouldn’t be interested in, either romantically, or sexually. This can lead to a wide range of unpredictable dating situations, some of which may be really fun and exciting, and others, not so much.

If you really want to take this sort of approach to the extreme, you can even start dating genders that you normally wouldn’t consider. Even if you’re straight, gay, or somewhere in between, this can lead to some really interesting situations. Just be sure that you’re upfront with your date that you aren’t interested in sex if you’re not.

Staying Safe on Your Dates

Sometimes there is a fine line between an interesting date and a scary situation. This being the case, let’s go over a few safety tips that will help you to stay on the safe side of this line.

First off, always meet in public on your first date with someone. As much as it sucks, there are psychos out there that prey on online daters. Fortunately, most are cowards and won’t attack you in a public setting.

Similarly, you should always tell a friend or family member when you’re going on an online hookup date, and when you expect to be back. This way if something goes wrong, they can call the police immediately and increase your chances of survival.

If you want to play things extra safe, you can use a burner number when contacting your date instead of your actual phone number. Burner numbers are free temporary phone numbers that you typically lose access to after a certain amount of time.

Staying sober is also a good idea for online dating. When you’re intoxicated you may be tempted to make poor decisions that could negatively affect your safety. If you are going to drink, know your limit and stick to it.

Lastly, you may want to consider carrying a deterrent like pepper spray or a taser. Just keep in mind that there are laws governing the use of these weapons, same as with guns, so make sure you familiarize yourself with them so that you don’t do something that may get you charged.

Creativity is the Key

Online hookup dating is an activity that’s easy to keep fresh and exciting as long as you’re willing to get creative and think outside the box. There are tons of people out there that you can date, and each one is a new and interesting experience.

Just be sure to stay safe, and don’t put yourself in a situation that you’ll come to regret later. Now get out there, get dating, and most of all, have fun!