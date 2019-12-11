3 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Auto Insurance

Finding the right auto insurance involves scouring all the potential deals. Needless to say, this can seem a tad daunting.

In light of that, here are three things you probably didn’t know about car insurance. It’s our hope this information will help you make a more informed buying decision.

1. Auto Insurance is Affordable

Time and again, customers ask “How much is car insurance in Toronto?” Needless to say, when it comes to purchasing auto insurance, the expense will be at the forefront of your mind. But you’ll be pleased to hear auto insurance in Toronto is probably far more affordable than you think.

You just need to do your research to find the best possible quote for you. Not only that, but it’s also worth being aware that your policy likely entitles you to far more than you realize.

For instance, if a rat chews through some of your car’s wiring, there’s a good chance your insurer covers the expense of fixing this problem. There’s a whole host of other things your policy might include of which you’re not aware, including:

Damage incurred by hitting a pothole

Damage caused by a riot

Legal costs as a result of settling an action during the aftermath of a car accident

In addition to these perks, you may also be entitled to discounted insurance. For instance, motorists who have a spotless driving record tend to get discounted deals, as do people in certain age groups. Some insurers also provide good student discounts and incentives for military personnel.

Be sure to do your research and take advantage of any discounts available to you.

2. Instant Renewal

These days, auto insurers offer policyholders the option of instantly renewing your insurance with them. A lot of customers enjoy this option because there’s minimal (if any) documentation for you to handle. There’s no need to spend your precious time and effort on lengthy procedures to renew your car insurance.

At most, you’ll have to pay a visit to your insurer’s website to update a few policy details into their online renewal form and make the necessary payments. That’s literally it. Quick, right?

3. Free Breakdown Towing Services

If you spend a lot of time driving on highways or if your car has ever broken down, you’ll know how inconvenient it is to be stuck on the side of the road. That’s why more and more insurance providers offer free towing assistance as part of their insurance policies. However, it’s worth noting that this incentive is often only valid up to a certain distance, so be sure to read the fine print.

Ready to Take Out Auto Insurance?

Having read this article, you hopefully now have a better perspective on car insurance. To recap, check for these three things before signing the dotted line on your auto insurance policy:

What discounts are available to you Whether the insurer offers instant renewals If the insurer includes free towing in their coverage

So there you have it. Best of luck as you search for the best value in car insurance. By sticking to the above tips, you can’t go wrong.