161,692 Pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of 161,692 pounds of Skippy peanut butter due to possible metal contamination. The potential pieces of steel were from manufacturing equipment that likely got into some products during packaging.

The affected 9,353 cases of products affected three varieties of Skippy peanut butter, which were:

· Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

· Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread

· Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein

The affected products have a best-before date of May 2023 and were already sold by Walmart and other major retailers. There were already shipped to 18 states which included California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

“From our family to yours, we want you to know that we take the quality of our products very seriously and apologize to our fans for this situation,” Skippy said in a statement. “Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products.”

Manufactured by Hormel, the Minnesota company produces more than 90 million jars of Skippy peanut butter every year. The FDA advised customers who had purchased the products within the recall period to return them to retailers for a refund or replacement, and affected products can be identified by one of these four UPC codes that can be scanned: 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499 or 37600-88095.

No customer has filed any complaints about the recalled products yet.