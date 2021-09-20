Why You Should Hire a Car Accident Attorney

Car accidents happen daily. No one imagines themselves in an accident, but it could happen to anyone.

Road accidents result from driver negligence, drunk driving, bad roads, and faulty car parts, to name a few. As much as we cannot control what happens on the road, if we all adhere to traffic rules, accidents are less likely and easier to avoid.

The aftermath of an accident includes death, physical disabilities, psychological trauma, financial crisis, and the lucky ones escape with minor injuries. You do not have control over what happens to you after an accident, but you can protect yourself from suffering a financial crisis by insuring your car.

Why You Need a Car Accident Attorney

In the event of an accident, you will either be the victim or the one at fault. Both parties need an attorney to help them with the following:

1. Helps the Victim Get Maximum Compensation

As the victim, you could be entitled to compensation for all the ways the incident has affected your life. The value of the claim depends on many factors, for example, the extent of the injuries, medical treatment required, income lost, emotional trauma, and the amount of property damage caused. You need the help of an attorney to ensure you are considering all losses incurred.

If you decide to face the insurance companies and the defendant by yourself, the chances of receiving a low-ball settlement or being denied altogether are very high. Victims represented by experienced car accident attorneys can focus on recovery while your lawyer fights for every penny you are owed.

2. Seeks Minimum Penalty for the Driver at Fault

If you are the one paying compensation, you need a lawyer who will fight to keep the compensation owed to the rightful amount. If your car has valid insurance, your insurer will take up the case. However, if you are not insured, your attorney will make sure that you pay no more than what is rightfully owed.

3. Represents Client in Court

Car accident attorneys strive to settle out of court. However, if a settlement is not reached, or in cases of major damages like death, the case escalates to court. Irrespective of the side you are taking, it is essential to have an attorney represent you in court.

Hiring a Car Accident Attorney

From the points above, hiring an attorney after an accident is almost inevitable. But hiring an unreliable one could cause you more trauma. Not all law firms are genuine. Take the time to read reviews and referrals to help avoid immoral practitioners. Below are a few tips that will help you find the right lawyer.

1. Ask Around

It might be your first time handling accident-related cases, but you are not the first in your circle. Ask your friends, family, workmates, and neighbors for referrals to a good attorney. The internet is rich in information and there are many forums discussing issues around car accidents and attorneys to consult.

2. Experience

When handling car accident compensation cases, the experience can be better than education. You must hire an attorney who has handled multiple car accident cases. The ability to negotiate and table out facts until you get the deserved compensation is key.

3. Attorney Fee

It is with no doubt car accident attorneys play a major role in helping victims win compensation for losses. Attorneys deserve to be compensated as well but their fees should not prevent you from seeking their services.

The misconception that payment for their services is astronomical is incorrect. Car accident attorneys operate under the contingency arrangement. No win, no fee. The attorney gets a pre-agreed percentage of your compensation.

You Need the Services of a Car Accident Attorney

Whether you are the victim or at fault in an accident, a car accident attorney will help you get through the process of either claiming compensation or paying for damages smoothly.