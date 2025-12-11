Why Purpose Outlasts Profits: Jason Barakat’s Vision For Building A Lasting Legacy

Businesses may fade, but legacies last. This is one of the most enduring lessons Jason Barakat has learned in the lead-up to the establishment of Nolos, the Canadian-based firm spearheading innovations in the financial and legal sectors.

Jason and the Nolos team aren’t focused as much on short-term gains as they are on creating a company that will matter for generations. Consequently, every decision is guided by a single question: how will certain actions impact the people we serve, now and in the future?

Jason himself has espoused this principle for over 25 years. During that time, he has combined business acumen, innovation, and a genuine commitment to community service to create lasting impact across the financial, legal, insurance, and nonprofit sectors.

Leading Through Purpose

Jason’s career is built in large part on empowering others. He has guided more than 1,000 advisors and 60 business leaders across Canada, even mentoring hundreds of others into positions of responsibility and influence.

Jason’s leadership philosophy emphasizes meaningful work and professional development. But it also involves creating opportunities that outlast the individual’s own success. By integrating service into organizational goals, he demonstrates that effective leadership that balances results with purpose makes a flourishing culture for individuals and communities.

Collaboration That Drives Results

Central to Jason’s approach is collaboration. Over his career, he has forged more than 200 mutually beneficial partnerships with associations, government entities, and professional groups. Apart from expanding access to specialized financial services and creating shared value, these strategic alliances exemplify how purposeful leadership can benefit both clients and broader society.

Innovation as a Legacy

In 2022, Jason founded Nolos Cabinet Multidisciplinaire Inc., a Canadian company uniting FinTech, InsurTech, and LegalTech under one platform. Nolos brings together a Quebec-based legal firm, a notarial study, and a national financial MGA that distributes protection and wealth solutions, making critical services more accessible and affordable for middle-class families.

Strategic acquisitions, including Skylegal and a technology firm focused on B2B applications, demonstrate Jason’s commitment to innovation as a means of delivering service. Each initiative is designed not just for business growth but also to ensure Nolos delivers practical, lasting benefits to the people it serves.

Philanthropy and Community Commitment

Jason’s commitment to purpose goes beyond corporate strategy. He has engaged in fundraising for over 20 years through the Guignolet de Saint-Vincent de Paul and has partnered with Peartree Canada to support families and organizations looking to make a bigger difference in their communities.

In 2023, he formed a charitable foundation under Nolos to expand access to justice and financial protection for families during estate and legacy planning. These various efforts have revealed Jason’s consistent commitment to equating professional success with meaningful contributions to society.

Lasting Influence Through Innovation