If you have a desire to look slimmer, you might have thought about liposuction. This surgical procedure involves fat removal from some regions of the body. It also helps to shape these areas in a better way.

Even though the surgical procedure is effective, the typical target areas include the upper arms, abdomen, thighs, and the male chest. So, before moving ahead with the science around liposuction, let’s check out the theory regarding fat cells. If you wish to lose weight, you can approach a doctor and think about undergoing liposuction in London.

The Theory Behind Fat Cells

Until the end of puberty, the body creates adipose tissues or numerous fat cells. Adipose tissues are nothing but connective tissues that comprise fat cells and fibroblasts. Such tissues also constitute water, blood vessels, and proteins.

Apart from preserving body heat, these tissues serve to protect the vital organs. However, some people may have more body tissue than usual. When someone becomes an adult, the fat cells either grow or shrink.

The cells grow depending on your lifestyle and eating habits. Hence, due to the evolution of liposuction, doctors can extract excess fat in a better way.

What is The Science Behind Liposuction?

While liposuction has been prevalent for many years, many people are still researching the techniques. The science of liposuction has grown dramatically across the years. On the other hand, many patients are keen on undergoing liposuction with the advent of various technologies. Furthermore, once the doctor paces ahead to implement a technique, the treatment should remove fat.

These days, many people perceive liposuction as ‘sucking fat.’ But, the science behind cosmetic surgery is quite complex.

The doctor uses a cannula, a vacuum pump, a suction tube, a handle, and a chamber during liposuction. Initially, the pump generates low pressure within the canister. Once the doctor commences liposuction, the fat moves into the system slowly. It occurs due to the pressure difference between the atmospheric pressure and the low pressure in the canister.

Effective liposuction may depend on the vacuum pressure and the location where the doctor carries out the treatment. If you wish to alter the shape of your body, then you should go for liposuction in London.

The Details

The doctor infiltrates a tumescent fluid into the fatty tissues. The entry of the fluid leads to haemostasis and a drop in frictional resistance. Once the frictional resistance reduces, it becomes easier to insert the cannula. It also helps to make the fatty tissues homogeneous.

A bit later, as the fatty matter moves through the tube, friction may occur due to the viscosity. To enhance the movement of the aspirate, the doctor may use a vented cannula.

The vaporisation of water is the main principle of liposuction. At standard temperature, the vapour pressure is equal to 18.7 mmHg. This pressure is a bit less than the pressure the liposuction machine generates. So, when the doctor carries out liposuction, the water vaporises, and it becomes easier for the tissue to flow. This is why it may appear that the extracted fat is boiling in the canister even when it isn’t hot.

The Physics

To understand more about liposuction, it’s essential to know physics. As the starling forces act on the tissues, the treatment is efficient enough to change the forces. Starling forces can get referred to as fluid flow between the interstitial and the vasculature spaces. It also represents the balance between the osmotic pressure, capillary pressure, and interstitial pressure.

Apart from knowing about Starling forces, it’s essential to know about the Law of Poiseuille. Such a kind of law is used to calculate the overall flow rate. As the turbulence decreases the volume flow rate, liposuction takes place at a faster pace.

With this in mind, the doctor would use a cannula depending on the targeted area. In case the doctor uses a large cannula, then the fat removal would be inconsistent. So, even when there’s a decrease in fluid flow, doctors use a smaller cannula these days. Always remember to check out the best technique before you consider liposuction in London.

What Happens After the Fat is Removed Through Liposuction?

After the doctor finishes off with liposuction, the capillary permeability increases, which leads to leakage of molecules right from the intravascular spaces; these molecules later pass into the interstitial spaces.

Eventually, you may observe a drop in the plasma osmotic pressure and a hike in the interstitial osmotic pressures. General anaesthesia increases the hydrostatic capillary pressure owing to venous pooling. The individual may observe the swelling around the area after the treatment. This effect may occur because of the fluid flow into the interstitium.

While you may come across many methods for liposuction, the basic principle remains the same. But, the doctor ensures to use an effective technique to remove the fatty matter effectively.

What Does the Doctor Do Before Carrying Out Liposuction?

Before the cosmetic surgery, the doctor would determine the elasticity of the skin. The doctor would also determine the position of body fat through specific devices. These would help to decide whether liposuction is appropriate to remove fat.

Before starting, the doctor usually gives local anaesthesia. Alternatively, the doctor may think about providing an epidural to make the lower body numb.

When the doctor performs a surgery, they first make small incisions. They would later insert the cannula gradually around the area where fat is present. While the device moves back and forth, it helps to loosen fat which is thereby sucked by a vacuum device. As the doctor uses the cannula, it creates tunnels that collapse to change the body contours.

Finally, you may have to face some risks after the surgery. If the doctor carries out liposuction with local anaesthesia, it may lead to bleeding and other complications. Whenever the doctor makes incisions, the individual is susceptible to infections.

But, with liposuction, infections are relatively small as the individual takes IV antibiotics before liposuction. If you’re still struggling to lose body fat even after changing your lifestyle, then opt for liposuction in London.