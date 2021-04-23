What Bitcoin Has in Store for Horror Fans

Thanks to Bitcoin’s recent entry into the mainstream, it’s safe to say that it now allows users to experience a lot more than just the traditional benefits we associate with the cryptocurrency. While the best parts of Bitcoin, like its immense money-making potential, are still very much intact, it now gives users a chance to experience something all of us crave – excellent entertainment! The broad range of entertainment Bitcoin’s now a part has something for everyone, but if you’re a fan of spooky tales that haunt viewers for life, here’s how you can find top-notch horror with Bitcoin!

Play Bitcoin Horror Games

The trend of Bitcoin games might be a pretty recent one, but that doesn’t mean that it lacks choice. If you’re a fan of jump scares and eerie music, then giving Bitcoin horror games a shot might be a good idea. For those unfamiliar with them, Bitcoin games are exciting minigames you can play through your browser. While in most aspects they’re not too different than any other browser game, what makes them different is the built-in rewards system that gives players Bitcoin!

One thing you should keep in mind is that while it’s easy to entertain yourself with a fun horror title, these games aren’t the best way to earn Bitcoin. If you’re looking to profit through Bitcoin without putting in much work, a better alternative is using automated trading software. Unlike Bitcoin games which hand out small sums of Bitcoin, automated trading can be pretty lucrative. Software like the one you’ll find when visiting bitcoinprime.io uses advanced AI to make the trading process much easier and doesn’t require any previous trading knowledge or experience!

Binge Horror Shows on Netflix

Here’s one of the simplest solutions to your horror entertainment problems. If you’re in the mood for a terrifying horror TV marathon, all you need is some free time and a Netflix subscription. The popular streaming service is known for its massive collection of movies and TV shows that includes everything from silly romcoms to bone-chilling horror! Currently, some of the most popular horror titles you can catch on the platform include The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House.

The real horror here is that Netflix isn’t Bitcoin-friendly yet. While this is disappointing, there are ways to get past this and subscribe to the service using Bitcoin! Right now, the best way to do this is by visiting cryptocurrency shops like Coinsbee and buying Netflix gift cards with Bitcoin. You can use your gift cards to open an account ad enjoy the premium horror content Netflix has in its selection.

Travel to Haunted Locations

For diehard fans of horror that like to fully immerse themselves in the horror experience, the virtual horror most of us consume in the comfort of our own home isn’t enough to get the adrenaline pumping. For these horror fans, the real fun starts once you dig deep into the world of horror and start exploring haunting events and places in real life! As you can imagine, this isn’t exactly the easiest task. It’s not every day that you run into a haunted house or historically notorious spooky location, so traveling to find these places is a necessity.

Thankfully, there’s good news for horror fans that dabble in the world of Bitcoin. Since plenty of travel booking services are now Bitcoin-friendly, paying for your travel with Bitcoin is a viable option! Horror fans can visit travel booking sites like Expedia or CheapAir and book a stay at any place they can think of! Do some research on some of the most haunted places around and have a chilling ghost haunting adventure that you’ll never forget!