What Are Behavior-Based Products in Banking?

Banks are among the financial institutions which rely on various information about their customers to provide exceptional service. Traditionally, banks used demographic data such as age, gender, race, and education level to market their services to their clients. However, with the emerging trends in the banking and finance industry, including the rapidly changing workforce composition, banks must adapt their strategies.

Banks must shift their marketing strategy and rely on other indicators to determine whether one of their clients is ready for their products. Customer service representatives rely on behavioral cues of the emerging market to determine their preferences, needs, and habits. Predictive analytics in banking plays an important part in setting the approach to ensure client engagement.

With the emergence of technology, predictive analytics will continue to be an important aspect of banking operations. This will help banks segment their clientele base more effectively and offer them enticing deals that they would need based on their previous transactions. In addition, more personalized transactions will also ensure brand loyalty as banks will project a friendlier, less corporate approach.

Here are some behavior-based products that banks offer.

Personal loans

Banks can leverage different information to determine whether a customer is ready to acquire a personal loan that they could use to pay off large purchases. Based on various indicators, predictive analytics will determine if the client is financially-capable, acceptable risk and if they’re ready to take the plunge. Banks can then tailor-fit their offering to the client so they can convert them and maintain their business. Based on the customer’s feedback and other necessary factors, they can easily modify their offering. As a result, banks can provide their clients with the right deal, at the right terms, at the right price point, every time.

Investment opportunities

Banks know their clientele’s risk profiles when investing. They can leverage their information and provide data and projections to ensure they continue investing and possibly acquire more risk-exposed products. Financial institutions can provide the right push for investors who may be wary of parting with bigger sums because of uncertainty. They can use such information to convince people to invest in such products. Banks can convert and engage their clients more effectively this way.

Mortgages

One of a person’s most important purchases is their house. While interest rates fluctuate and create uncertainties with some customers, banks can use predictive analytics to provide them with a great deal that would benefit both parties. Banks can tailor-make their offerings to any client based on the prevailing rate for the day. This can help individuals looking to secure their first houses decide correctly on the path they’ll take. For the banks, this will cement their reputation as industry leaders, and they can draw in more customers to their institutions.

Endnotes

Predictive analytics will be one of the primary movers in banks offering the right deal for their clients at opportune times. The strategy can help them craft better marketing strategies and increase customer engagement and brand loyalty.