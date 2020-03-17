United Car Care Shares Car Maintenance Tips to Reduce Your Risk of Accidents

Sometimes an accident is just that—an accident. Factors such as the weather and distractions can be significant risks on the road, but so can faulty equipment. That’s why it’s important to regularly maintain your car to reduce the risk of accidents. Here, United Car Care reviews things you can do to maintain your vehicle to extend its life and keep you and your family safe on the road.

Check Your Tires

Rain and snow pose a serious risk on the road, especially if your tires are balding or bare. Even on a sunny day with clear roads, if your tires are past due to be replaced, your car may have trouble stopping in time, putting you at serious risk of an accident.

Tire treads should not be less than 4/32 of an inch thick. If it’s getting close, it’s best to schedule an appointment to have them replaced soon.

Swap Your Tires Out for Winter or All-Season Tires

If you live in an area that experiences snowy, icy winters, you should consider investing in winter or all-season tires.

While they’re more expensive, they grip the roads better and can help you stay safer on the roads than just regular tires.

Check the Hoses and Belts

Cracks and leaks in hoses and belts can put your car engine at risk of failure. For example, a cracked hose can leak coolant, which will cause your engine to overheat. Not only is engine failure on the road dangerous, but it’s an expensive fix.

Check your hoses and belts regularly for any cracks or signs of wear and tear.

Replace Your Wiper Blades Regularly

Visibility is a crucial part of driving safely. On a day with heavy rain, it’s important to have good wiper blades to clear your windshield properly.

Most wiper blades last anywhere from six to 12 months, but if you’re noticing that they struggle to clear the windshield or leaves lots of streaks that block your sight, it’s time to get them replaced.

Check Your Brakes

Brake failure causes around 300,000 accidents every year. That’s why it’s important to check your brakes regularly for any flaws.

Worn down brake pads and fluid leaks are a few things to look out for to prevent brake failure. If your brake pads need to be replaced, a tell-tale sign is if you hear a high-pitched screeching noise whenever you come to a stop.

Maintain the Electrical System

A faulty battery or wire can cause your car to malfunction while driving. To prevent that from happening, it’s imperative that you routinely check that there are no fraying wires or signs of corrosion on the battery.

Check Fluid Levels

Transmission fluids, power steering fluids, oils, coolants, and so on are what keeps your car running smoothly.

You should check the fluid levels regularly to make sure they aren’t low. Otherwise, you put your car engine at risk of malfunctioning, which is both dangerous and costly.

