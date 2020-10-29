Understanding how Pico Laser Treatment is done in Singapore

Initially, the Q-switched laser was widely used for treating multiple conditions like pigmented skin, acne, wrinkles, and tattoo removals. However, with the availability of Pico Laser treatment, the popularity of its predecessor has stagnated. It is the first aesthetic laser to provide a safe and effective process of removing tattoos. The Pico laser is capable of achieving above and beyond what the traditional laser can do. Thus, regardless of it being new, the Pico Laser is highly valued among Skincare all around the world. Here is how Pico laser Treatment is done.

The Pico Laser Uses Energy Pulses to Eliminate Tattoo

For lengthy, traditional lasers have been regarded as the standard of tattoo removal. The introduction of the Pico Laser at this clinic, however, has taken it to the next level. When you visit Cambridge medical group, you will learn that the energy pulses produced during Pico Laser Treatment mainly target different types of tattoo ink and pigments. This Energy pulse creates pressure waves to shade off tattoo ink into much smaller particles. Just like most lasers that rely on light or heat to break up tattoo ink, the Pico Laser uses both heat and light waves to target the ink. Coupled with the shorter energy pulses, minimizes the potential for thermal skin damage while making it the solution for tattoo removal.

The Pico Laser Uses Picosecond Technology

The raised or shallow pit areas are often resistant to many resurfacing options; however, the Pico Laser has shown results of improving the overall appearance of acne scars and reducing pigmentation. It works by penetrating the skin layers to create localized areas of ‘controlled’ thermal damage. It then proceeds to break up the scar through its state-of-the-art picosecond technology. With a few treatment sessions, most patients have reported significant results.

The Pico Laser Targets Specific Skin Cells Using Non-Thermal Laser Energy

Anyone can use the Pico Laser without any risk because this treatment is found to apply to other parts of the body and face as well. This is why it is set a benchmark for the market standard, which could aid in narrowing down patients’ options. Being non-invasive, it prides itself on offering little discomfort during its process. Patients from all over the world have described the procedure as a delicate process. You are also likely to feel a mild tingling sensation in your skin cells caused by the laser due to the pressure waves. Upon completion, you are likely to experience no discomfort at all or slight redness in the treated areas that will completely clear up after three hours.

Pico Laser stimulates collagen and elastin production

Instead of burning away your skin, Pico Laser at this clinic uses skin resurfacing to target the dermal skin layers that stimulate collagen and elastin production. Most of the patients who have had time to visit the Cambridge medical group have reported the reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a tighter and more rejuvenated skin accompanied by a youthful and radiant complexion due to the production of collagen growth.