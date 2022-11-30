Uinta Academy: The Importance of Relationships During Recovery

Problems with drugs or alcohol, trauma, and risk-taking behaviors have something in common. They go hand in hand with poor or strained relationships.

This is problematic because relationships are a key part of recovery. Uinta Academy understands that relationships are at the core of a healthy life. Their residential treatment program is designed to help foster meaningful relationships and create lasting change.

Loneliness, Addiction, and Mental Health

Loneliness, addiction, and mental health issues are very connected. The International Journal conducted a study on loneliness and addiction.

This study found that those who abuse drugs have higher loneliness scores. Unfortunately, as individuals fall deeper into addiction, relationships continue to suffer. This increases the risk of more severe addiction to cope with loneliness.

They concluded that reducing loneliness should be a key part of any addiction treatment program.

Uinta Academy notes that loneliness is also associated with depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and increased stress. These mental health issues are also closely linked with addiction.

A recent survey by the BBC revealed that teens and young adults 16-24 are at the most significant risk of loneliness. These studies clearly show that loneliness is a concern for teens or young adults who have a substance use disorder or mental health problems.

Relationships in Recovery

Uinta Academy states relationships are essential for recovery. While in recovery, you will be working on repairing relationships and learning healthy communication skills. This includes repairing your relationship with yourself and your relationships with others.

Healthy relationships provide support during the recovery process. It reduces loneliness, which is a trigger for addiction and other mental health disorders.

Secure connections also make you feel valuable. It’s important to find self-worth within yourself first. However, everyone needs to feel valued by others as well. When you feel valuable, you are more likely to care for yourself and make healthy decisions.

This is particularly important for teens. They are forming their self-identity and need healthy relationships to do this properly.

Relationship Development and Repair During Treatment

There are several ways healthy relationships can be developed or initiated during recovery.

Individual Therapy

Individual therapy is a key part of creating healthy relationships. Individual therapy allows the teen to address their mental and emotional struggles and begin to learn how to set healthy boundaries.

Family and Group Therapy

Family therapy allows teens to work on their familial relationships. Relationships with family members, particularly parents, significantly impact recovery.

Group therapy helps teens form healthy relationships and relieves loneliness. They learn that they aren’t alone. Others have similar struggles. This provides a great bonding opportunity through shared adversity.

Integrated Therapy

Integrated therapy is also important for establishing healthy relationships during treatment. This means everything in a teen’s life and the environment are connected.

Their relationships with themselves, peers, and staff are connected. Physical and mental health are closely related. The teen’s environment impacts all these aspects.

Uinta Academy

Uinta Academy is a residential treatment center for teen and young adult girls. They provide a wide range of therapies, including individual therapy, equine-assisted psychotherapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Uinta’s family-style environment and relational treatment plan help teens form healthy, supportive relationships that set the groundwork for life-changing healing.