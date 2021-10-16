Think You’ve Tried Everything to Eliminate Your Cellulite? Keep Reading

Cellulite is an all too common condition present in a lot of people, especially in women. Unfortunately, even with all the available treatment options to reduce the appearance of cellulite, most of them are only minimally effective and mainly target either fat reduction or general smoothness of the skin. A cure for cellulite has never actually existed until recently, as medical advances have allowed for a treatment that addresses the root problem of cellulite: Fibrous septa. QWO collagenase treatment is the newest injectable medical treatment that eliminates cellulite for good and works by breaking down fibrous septa releasing the tension that causes cellulite. Because it is a newer treatment, it isn’t available everywhere and can mostly be found in larger cities, for example at Skinly Aesthetics by Dr. Schwarzburg and other New York City plastic surgeons that offer a variety of invasive and minimally invasive treatments. Here is some information about how cellulite works, what fibrous septa are, and why this new treatment is the cure we have all been waiting for.

What is cellulite?

Cellulite is a condition commonly found in women (and men) that is caused by a variety of factors including fat, genetics, hormones, and aging. While cellulite is commonly associated with fat, which is why most cellulite treatments target fat, you do not have to be overweight to have cellulite. Classic signs of cellulite include dimpling in the skin, typically in the thighs and buttocks region, that resembles the skin of an orange peel. While some people have mild cellulite and others have deeper dimpling, it is a common cause of insecurity and discomfort. So how do these dimples form? Counter to the common idea that cellulite is caused by fat, the main cause behind the dimpling is actually fibrous septae, which are the tissue that connects the dermis to the underlying fascia in the skin. While fat does have something to do with cellulite, the main issue is that the fibrous septae pull the dermis down, allowing surrounding tissue to bulge outward between the strands of fibrous septae, which is visible on the outside skin and creates the appearance of dimpling.

How does QWO treat cellulite?

QWO is an injectable cellulite treatment that, unlike other cellulite treatments, targets the fibrous septae rather than the surrounding fat. Because fibrous septae is what pulls the skin inward causing the classic dimpling effect seen in cellulite, this treatment breaks down and clips the fibrous septae, completely smoothing out the skin without any tension. The treatment is administered through several injections in the visible dimples and has been reported to work best after three sessions spaced three weeks apart from each other. What’s even better, is that this treatment is minimally invasive and has minimal side effects. The main and most common side effect for QWO is heavy bruising, which goes away on its own over time. While this is a newer treatment, it has proven to be far more successful than any other cellulite treatment on the market and is definitely worth a shot if you feel like you’ve tried everything with little to no success!

Other ways to treat cellulite

There are several other methods that can help treat cellulite including methods of fat elimination and topical minimally invasive treatments to smooth out the skin such as micro needling. Fat elimination treatments include liposuction, CoolSculpting, and Kybella. Liposuction is a surgical procedure while CoolSculpting and Kybella are minimally invasive treatments, Kybella being an injectable treatment and CoolSculpting being a topical treatment using cryolipolysis to freeze unwanted fat cells. You can reference this website about the additional benefits that CoolSculpting provides to remove stubborn fat. Other treatments such as Secret RF micro needling are also used to treat cellulite, but more than anything it works best to smooth the skin and help with stretch marks.

Amongst all the options to help reduce the appearance of cellulite, QWO has proven to be the most successful in its ability to address the root of cellulite, which is the fibrous septae that pull the skin down creating the dimpling effect associated with cellulite. Because this is a newer treatment, be sure to do your research on your clinic of choice and your physician to confirm that they are qualified to administer the procedure. Book a consultation beforehand to see if you are a candidate for the treatment, and enjoy your cellulite-free results!