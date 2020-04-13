The Rise of Sustainability. Best Eco-friendly phone cases for 2020.

The Smartphone has never been more omnipresent. In the modern age, our phones are much more than a means of communication, they have become an extension of self, and we rely on them for updates, entertainment, work, play, and to navigate and traverse the modern landscape. We check the traffic, monitor the weather and use GPS to make our way around.

According to Tech World, there is an estimated 5 billion active cell phone users across the world, the majority of which are protected by some form of case or cover. While this is a great way to protect your handset, it’s unfortunately not so great for the environment. Most of these cases have a short use-life and are made from non-recyclable, environmentally detrimental materials. With over a billion new handsets sold every year, that’s a huge pile of waste right there.

Thankfully, we are becoming more eco-aware and there are better options out there. You can find a wide variety of eco-friendly phone cases made from bamboo, wood, recycled plastic, cork, and even compostable plastics. So, now is the time to ditch the plastic for good.

Gentle on the Environment, but tough when you need it.

Just because these cases are kinder on the Earth doesn’t mean they’re not up to the task of adequately protecting your phone. In most cases, these options are as good or even superior to their traditional counterparts. We looked for the best case options on the market based on their materials, design, and reputation.

Pela

Pela is one of the pioneering forces behind the eco-friendly phone case movement. Noting that the average smartphone has a life of just 22 months, yet the cases protecting them would last for hundreds of years, Pela reasoned there must be a better, more sustainable solution. And so, the Pela case was born. Made from a compostable material based on flax straw, the Pela case looks and feels fantastic offering excellent protection and a feel-good factor knowing you’re doing your part. Another nice touch from Pela: the company donates at least 1% of sales to various environmental non-profits.

CaseFace

Well known in the smartphone tech scene, CaseFace.ie has recently joined the eco ranks of companies producing more sustainable products with their all new 100% earth friendly phone cases. These cases are completely plant based and 100% biodegradable. Their unique composition allows these cases to be tossed on the compost heap when you’re through with them and within 6 months, the case will be gone.

With a number of funky designs and colors available in the eco series, you’ll be sure to find something that suits your tastes.

The Eco Owl

Don’t you wish you could carry the rich aromatic scent of coffee around in your pocket? Well, now you can. The Eco Owl case range includes a unique case made from crushed coffee beans. The great thing about this case aside from its sustainable properties is that they retain the scent of their composite materials. That’s right, your phone can now officially smell like coffee. Eco Owl also have other options in their aromatic case range if coffee isn’t your thing. They have alpine hay or crushed rose petals with more to come in the future.

Each case is hand-made from pressed organic coffee beans offering a truly unique way to protect your phone. If coffee isn’t your thing, Eco Owl also have cases made with various other organic materials such as straw, grass, and flowers.

Ocean 75

Ocean75 cases are made with 90% reclaimed plastic waste. Ocean 75 takes recycling very seriously, so seriously in fact, once you’re done with it, you can ship it right back to them to have it recycled again. These cases feature a minimalist and functional design available in a variety of colors. Similar to Pela, Ocean 75 donates a portion of their profits towards ocean conservation.

Reveal

Reveal is an eco-case manufacturer which uses recycled wood, bamboo cork, fabrics, plastics and just about any other recyclable material in their designs. Their dedication to sustainability is truly admirable with a tree planted for every item they sell.

Reveal relies heavily on bamboo because of its sustainable nature as one of the fastest growing plants in the world. Combining excellent resources with amazing creative talent, Reveal is a worthy consideration for your next case purchase.

By choosing to opt for eco-friendly products, each individual is contributing to a happier, healthier and more sustainable future. The impact of choosing eco-products cannot be understated. Every eco option benefits all of Earths inhabitants, both human and animal. So, next time you’re shopping for a phone cases, buy eco.