Solstice East: Treating the Whole Person

Solstice East provides a high-quality treatment that recognizes the entwinement of emotional and behavioral health. While many treatment centers focus on solutions to symptoms, Solstice approaches to therapy by helping each person dig out and untangle the roots of their struggles. A whole-person approach can provide the hands-on help that individuals need to overcome many emotional problems, including complex loss, trauma, and attachment issues.

The Pillars of Solstice East and Its Treatment Modalities

Solstice East focuses on three major pillars to help treat emotional health problems. A first pillar is a relationship-based approach that focuses on creating healthy and trusting connections between clients, their family, and their therapists. The goal is to make clients comfortable sharing information about themselves, opening opportunities to heal trauma and emotional concerns.

The second pillar, experiential therapy, lets students learn through unique adventures such as equine therapy, team sports, and outdoor adventures. Experiential therapy focuses on giving youth opportunities to discover their competency, build resiliency, practice relationship skills, and have fun with their peers. Program activities also raise endorphins, develop emotional regulation skills, and provide interactive experiences that can help them engage with therapists on a deeper level.

Principal-driven change is the last pillar utilized by Solstice East. This concept focuses on creating a positive value system that helps teens grow into adulthood. It utilizes positive and powerful life lessons from people with real-life experience to inspire youth to recognize and establish personal values. The goal is to create a strong base of resources that individuals can draw upon to become happier and healthier people.

Solstice East provides a whole-person therapeutic method that utilizes diverse clinical modalities within these three pillars. For example, trauma-focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) can help replace a teen’s negative self-beliefs and unhealthy behaviors with positive ones. Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) helps manage difficulties by engaging neuroplasticity to help individuals get out of negative thought patterns.

Furthermore, Solstice East uses a holistic approach to help youth heal physically, mentally, emotionally, relationally, and spiritually. For instance, treatment plans include physical exercise, meetings with licensed counselors and behaviorists, group and family therapy, and–if requested by the individual–discussions with a spiritual leader.

The main goal behind these multifaceted approaches is to build a more robust and happier person who can adapt to and overcome life’s challenges. Focusing on each student as a unique, capable individual can help them rebuild their emotional strength and rebound from trauma and/or attachment issues. Empowering youth to understand and regulate their emotions builds a foundation for long-lasting, sustainable change.

In sum, Solstice East believes strongly in taking an agentive approach to recovery. Their counselors help to guide their clients through recovery by assisting them in understanding themselves better. This approach helps individuals work through their difficulties and better understand how to handle life’s challenges. Solstice believes that a whole-person approach is a sustainable and progressive approach to mental health care, supporting community cohesion and individual strength.