Manish Saini Digs into Some Tips to Perfect Your Sponsorship Pitch

Manish Saini, the owner of Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting, shares tips on perfecting a sponsorship pitch.

With the right sponsorship pitch, you could get funding for your education. It’s your chance to tell the sponsor why they should fund you and what they will get in return.

Research the company or organization

It’s vital to research the company before you write your letter to determine if they’re a good match. If you’re asking for funds for a new education program, find out if the potential sponsor has needs for the course.

For example, you could be interested in pursuing a degree in biotechnology. So, it would be pointless to seek sponsorship from an organization focused on children’s well-being.

Manish Saini says to look at the company’s mission, vision, and about us pages on its website. Reading one or two newsletters can give you some ideas.

Create a clear and concise introduction

Start with the benefits of sponsoring, the goals of the organization, and how you can help them achieve those goals. Your pitch needs to follow a logical structure that clearly introduces your request.

The pitch must also have a summary of your work experience or achievements and a conclusion that asks for help from the reader.

An introduction might look like this.

Subject line: Helping a student get to college

“Dear [Name],

I am writing to you concerning the sponsorship of my university education. I want to request support for my education because I cannot fund it alone. I am a student of _____ university and currently enrolled in ____ program.

My goal is to graduate with an undergraduate degree and then apply for graduate school. Since day one, I have worked hard towards this goal and completed ____ credits.”

Keep it professional

Ensure your email is professional so it seems like you’re not begging for money. Let your tone be formal but friendly. And you must personalize it for your audience.

Write a clear subject line.

Remember, you’re not the only one sending letters to the company. As a result, you must have a clear and convincing subject line to improve the open and reply rates.

Examples of subject lines you might use:

Helping a student get to college

Your gift will change this student’s life

A chance for change in our community

Help this student achieve their dreams

Sponsor a student for [XY] dollars

Ask for action

Ask for a meeting or phone call with more details about the opportunity.

Be persistent

Manish Saini explains that it’s important to follow up if you are still waiting to hear back from the organization. Your letter could have landed in the spam folder. Or somebody could be sitting on it. Send another reminder after three days.

Don’t give up

Keep sending the letters until you get a sponsor. The potential sponsor may turn you down even after writing a convincing letter. Don’t take it personally. A lot of companies face financial challenges.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

manishsaininy@gmail.com

+1-786-847-0699

SOURCE: Manish Saini