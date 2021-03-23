Simple Ways to Look Your Absolute Best This Summer

Summer is a time for letting loose, getting outside, and enjoying time with family and friends. It’s also a time for looking and feeling your absolute best. And to do the latter, you must set yourself up for success through intentional decision-making. Here are some suggestions:

1. Wear Sunscreen Every Day

Most people only wear sunscreen when they know they’ll be laying out by the pool or visiting the beach. But in reality, sunscreen is something you should wear every single day – especially during the summer.

Applying sunscreen does more than just help you avoid sunburn. It actually reduces wrinkles, prevents excessive aging, and keeps your skin from drying out. For minimum protection, you should apply something with at least 30 SPF inside.

When choosing a sunscreen and other skincare products, always take your skin type into account. If you have dry skin, you’ll want something that moisturizes and soothes. If you know you have oily skin, a mattifying product can help absorb some of the excess oil and keep you nice and smooth.

2. Protect Your Hair

As we all know, hair can make or break your summer look. And while it may be difficult to keep things tame and kempt during the hottest days of the year, there are plenty of ways to set yourself up for success. Here are some tips:

Choose the right shampoo. Not all shampoos are created equal. Find one that works for your hair. This will ensure your hair maintains the right consistency all summer long (not too frizzy or greasy).

Use hairspray. While it might not be a go-to option in your normal hair care regimen, using small amounts of hairspray can help you maintain your look even in the harshest of summer conditions.

Wear hats. Can we all rejoice that brimmed hats are back in style? Not only do they look great, but they can help you simplify your beauty routine when you don’t want to go through the hassle of fixing up your hair.

If you notice your hair getting thinner as you age, you may look into low-level laser therapy (LLLT). This is a safe hair treatment option you can use at home to rejuvenate your hair. Plenty of people speak highly of LLLT, and summer is a great time to give it a try.

3. Drink Plenty of Water

Hydration is super important during the summer. Not only does it keep you feeling good and energized, but it also brings your skin to life. In addition to drinking at least 64 ounces of water each day, eat more foods with high water content. This includes fruits and veggies like lettuce, peaches, watermelon, and cucumber.

4. Pump Those Lashes

The last thing you want to do is put on a ton of makeup on a hot summer day. Thankfully, you don’t always have to. There are plenty of ways to achieve a gorgeous and casual look without going through an entire beauty regimen.

One suggestion is to really pump up your lashes with a lot of mascara. By bringing your eyelashes to life, you draw the focus to your eyes and make a subtle statement (without having to do much else). If you’ll be near water – like at the pool or beach – it’s smart to use a waterproof volume mascara to enjoy more lasting effects.

5. Make a Statement With Accessories

Put together a sexy summer look by taking a normal outfit and sprucing it up with a fun accessory. Depending on the occasion, this may include a wide-brimmed straw hat, a stunning statement necklace, or a colorful handbag. Get creative!

6. Exercise Daily

Exercise is important for obvious reasons. In addition to helping you burn calories and stay fit, it reduces stress, increases blood flow, and rejuvenates your skin. For best results, try working out first thing in the morning. It’ll leave you with a glow for the remainder of the day.

Look your Best This Summer

It’s been a long winter and dreary spring. But with the weather heating up and much of society on pace to open back up, there’s plenty of room to be excited about summer. By paying attention to your skin, hair, and fashion, you can look better and feel better. Use this article as a starting point to get your confidence moving in the right direction!