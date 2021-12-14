Should You Sign Up For Project Pioneer? Honest Review

Dropshipping seems pretty easy at first– sell someone else’s products, and never see them or touch them. But when you first start out, it’s hard to figure out not just where to find products– but how in the world can you get people to actually buy them?

Project Pioneer claims to be your solution, helping you every step of the way. Is it really that good?

Let’s go through this review of Project Pioneer and see if this is the training you need to join to succeed in this business.

Overview of what Project Pioneer offers

Project Pioneer is an intense nine-module course that turns you into an eCommerce entrepreneur in just three months.

You will learn how to go from idea to making money by identifying what products to sell, setting up your store, and finding the right market. You will also get all the necessary tools, as well as gain access to a community of entrepreneurs who have been successful selling online.

Here’s what’s inside the program:

Project Pioneer: First Module

This module is designed to help you get started with the basics of starting a dropshipping business. It talks about the pros and cons of dropshipping and what steps you must take first if you are thinking about this business model for your business.

Project Pioneer: Second Module

The whole second module is a step-by-step walkthrough that will teach you how to test different products and market them on your eCommerce store.

Connor explains the different types of testing and what you can learn from each one. He also gives some examples of past tests he ran and their results. Some were successful and others were not, but it all comes down to testing and trying out new stuff until you hit gold.

Project Pioneer: Third Module

This third module is extremely thorough. Connor goes over the basics of how product research works, then take you through a step-by-step process of finding a profitable product. He even includes his own spreadsheet templates to help you with your research.

Project Pioneer also teaches you how to create ads on Facebook that will be highly targeted towards your potential customers and have great click-through rates.

Project Pioneer: Fourth Module

With Facebook’s improved targeting options and the dynamic, ever-changing nature of the ever-expanding platform, it is possible to get a very low cost per click and make a lot of sales from Facebook.

That said, Facebook has become increasingly competitive. You need to be tested in order to be able to beat your competition.

In this module, Project Pioneer shows you how to set up a campaign that will allow you to test different images, copy, headlines, and even landing pages at an extremely low cost per click.

Project Pioneer: Fifth Module

In the previous module, Connor covered how to create a FB ad campaign and analyze data. In this section, he will go into more detail on how to optimize your landing pages and ads.

Optimization is one of the most important steps in PPC. Optimization takes time: it’s a trial-and-error process. You set up an ad campaign and then check for data to see if you were profitable. If not, you make changes and try again until you find something that works.

The following sections will guide you through the process of optimization by showing you how to make changes to your landing pages and ads.

Project Pioneer: Sixth Module

The first section of Project Pioneer’s sixth module is about budget scaling. This means that you have one solid campaign that’s working for you, so you want to scale it out by increasing your budget.

The second section is about audience scaling. There are a lot of different ways to do this. You can increase the number of ad sets, add more keywords, or do something like run ads on YouTube.

Towards the end of the module, Connor talks about ad scaling and mass duplication. It’s important to know when you should be doing either of them and how they are done.

Project Pioneer: Seventh Module

So you have found your first successful product and you can’t wait to repeat the experience. The learning process isn’t that easy. You need to learn from your mistakes, improve and get better every time you try.

That is why in this module Connor talks about the “rinse and repeat” concept as it is one of the most important things on Project Pioneer and it is something that most people struggle with.

Project Pioneer: Eight Module

The goal of this section is to help you learn how to create a solid marketing flow. This will help you to run effective and complex email/SMS campaigns without getting lost in the process.

So, should you sign up for Project Pioneer?

No matter what hurdles you’ve had to tackle, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to get the training and support you need with Project Pioneer – whether it’s through the first-hand knowledge of the instructor or in the forum.

Plus, you can expect to know how to succeed with advanced tips and tricks from a real-world entrepreneur. Project Pioneer is a great way for you to start your journey as a dropshipping seller, and I highly recommend it.