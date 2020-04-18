Realistic Health Tips for Women

There are times in life when you should dream big. Other times, you’ll suffice better if you think realistically and logically. If you are a woman who has been seeking out realistic health tips, you are in the right place. Isn’t happiness and good health what we desire most in our lives? These five tips will give you ideas for improving the state of your current health.

1. You should only take the vitamins you need.

You deserve the best, girl. Never settle for less. GEM vitamins are of the highest quality and made specifically for women. Yes, that means you! They are all-natural, vegan, soy, and gluten-free, and they knock your average drug store vitamin out of the park.

GEM’s women’s vitamins will improve your mental and physical wellbeing. They contain only the best and necessary ingredients, no fluff. The magnesium in each bite-sized chewable vitamin will help reduce your levels of stress, anxiety, and tension. Physically, you’ll be feeling better than you have in years. These are the vitamins for you.

2. Find a form of exercise that works for you.

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the US? Maintaining a consistent practice of yoga, jogging, dance, or any form of exercise that piques your interest will keep your heart healthy. Walking, swimming or bicycling are aerobic exercises— they are especially good for your heart.

The experts say that 15-30 minutes of exercise a day is plenty. If you’d like, you can safely work out for longer—up to 75 minutes. Of course, you should always check with your doctor first. While exercising, you just want to be sure that your heart is beating faster than its resting rate. Depending on the intensity of exercise, you can practice your fitness routine three-to-six days per week.

3. What woman wouldn’t love a puppy?

If you’re a woman who lives alone, having a dog can make you feel safer. If a stranger (or a friend) knocks on your door, your pup will bark loud enough for you to hear. Dogs will also go to the end of the world to protect their owners.

If you are interested in being a proud pup-parent, you’ll want to get the best dog harness on the market. Joyride Harness manufactures high-quality harnesses in various colors. You can even choose adorable holiday patterned harnesses if you’re keen on dressing your pet up for Halloween or Christmas. Joyride Harness is a small family-owned business, and they’re dog owners, of course. You can trust that their products will satisfy you and your new doggy.

4. An orgasm a day keeps the doctor away.

Every woman needs her dose of the big ‘vitamin O.’ Make an appointment for orgasming at least once a week. Throw on your favorite lingerie and light some candles. You can even dim the lights while you’re at it. You don’t need a partner to utilize this underrated health benefit.

With each orgasm you indulge in, your body releases hormones that improve your mental and emotional wellbeing. They may even increase your lifespan. Buy some toys, set the mood, and get your health on.

5. Trendy diets are a big no-no.

Intermittent fasting, drastically restricting calories, and ketogenic diets can be dangerous and addicting. Say no to dieting and hello to moderation. It’s perfectly healthy to eat your favorite chocolate cake or macaroons, as long as you do so sporadically or in moderation.

You’ll want the majority of your energy (food) intake to come from lean proteins, healthy fats, good carbohydrates, and fiber. But this doesn’t mean you must neglect your sweet tooth entirely. Eating a small dessert after dinner is okay—so long as you don’t overindulge.

Now that you have five tips about how you can improve your health, why not get started? Yummy vitamins, a new puppy, extra orgasms, and cake? Who knew health sounded so scrumptious.