Princess Maria Teresa of Spain Is First Royal in the World to Die From COVID-19

Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma in Spain is dead. She died of coronavirus in Paris on Thursday at the age of 86. She is the first member of any royal family in the world to die of COVID-19.

Princess Teresa was the cousin of King Felipe VI of Spain. Her death was announced by her brother, Prince Sixto Enrique de Bourbon, the Duke of Aranjuez. “On this afternoon…our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,” he wrote on Facebook.

Born in Paris in 1933, Princess Teresa was a professor at Paris-Sorbonne University in France and also at Complutense University in Madrid, Spain. She was very popular for her extreme views on women’s rights and sociology at the universities where she taught. Before her death, she was a member of the House of Bourbon-Parma which is a major division of the Spanish royal family.

Princess Teresa is not the first royal to contract COVID-19 but is the first to die from the pandemic. Last week, Prince Charles, the 71-year-old eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales, tested positive to coronavirus. Clarence House disclosed that he has mild symptoms and is in good health even though he is working from home. Prince Albert II of Monaco, 62, equally tested positive to the disease and currently undergoing treatment by doctors from the Prince Grace Hospital.

King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia were tested for coronavirus earlier this month but their test results came back negative. Spain has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus infections in the world at over 65,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Source: insider.com