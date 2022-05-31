Are you in need of preclinical contract research services? Nowadays, there is a myriad of organizations helping researchers execute their studies and meet their goals.

Such services are available in the fields of oncology, metabolic disease, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and others. Most organizations also offer technical assistance in every step of the procedure.

Given research is susceptible to changes over time, it’s of crucial importance for these organizations to adapt to the new requirements.

Have a detailed look at some of the most popular preclinical contract services.

Oncology research

Cancer drug development has been a part of preclinical oncology studies for decades. Preclinical contract service providers support the discovery and development of anti-cancer drugs by relying on Vivo tumor models, referring to humanized, syngeneic models and xenografts. See this site for a definition of the term xenograft.

In vivo oncology services involve monotherapy and immunotherapy screening, orthopedic tumor models, humanized mouse models, subcutaneous xenograft models, commercial cell banks, cell line customization, tumorigenicity studies, metastatic models, tumor-bearing studies, etc. There are over forty-five available cell lines for tumorigenicity, including melanoma, myeloma, pancreatic cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, lymphoma, squamous cell carcinoma, glioblastoma, sarcoma, leukemia, prostate cancer, lung cancer, etc.

Metabolic disease services

Another important type of preclinical contract service is metabolic disease research. Preclinical vivarium solution providers have extensive experience in obesity drug development and diabetes by assisting researchers with animal model selection, study conduct, analysis of data, experiment design, and writing scientific reports.

In order to understand the disease and its complications, preclinical research providers offer experimental animal models that reproduce diabetic and obese phenotypes. The scientific experts at these facilities have experience with animal models used in obesity and diabetes research, such as the NOD mouse, Zucker rat, db/db mouse, and others.

Experiments can be used in the production of animals with diabetic and obese phenotypes. The largest part of preclinical contract research organizations offers complete study execution and technical services. The most common diabetes models involved in pharmacology in vivo testing are diet-induced obesity type II diabetes and streptozotocin-induced type I diabetes. The testing parameters involve glucose-tolerance tests, insulin-tolerance tests, body weight, resting glucose levels, collection of serum, plasma, blood, feces, urine, etc.

Pharmacokinetics research

Another type of assistance offered by preclinical contract research organizations is the process of obtaining high-quality, reliable pharmacokinetic data in the early stages of drug development. The importance of pharmacokinetic data is very high in the field of preclinical development of drugs.

Pharmacokinetics basically represents the journey of a drug through the human body in the course of which it goes through the stages of absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. It studies how an organism affects a drug, while pharmacodynamics studies how a drug affects an organism.

Moreover, preclinical research organizations understand the essence of pharmacokinetic data in every study, which is why they establish special protocols to keep the schedules of researchers cost-effective and efficient. Most organizations provide customizable study protocols, small molecule expertise, tissue collection, bio-fluid sampling, arterial infusion with the help of osmotic and mechanical pumps, and other services.

The most reliable organizations nurture working relationships with powerful bioanalytical companies to provide efficient processing and data analysis. They manage the entire studies and promise high-quality results.

Toxicology research services

Another reason for researchers to look for the assistance of preclinical research organizations is to use their non-GL toxicology services. The early stages of drug development require researchers to obtain reliable toxicology data. These organizations are proficient in dose-range finding, sub-chronic toxicology, dose routes, complex dosing routes, continuous infusion, tissue collection, single or repeated drug administration, acute toxicology, and more.

When it comes to toxicology services, the most trustworthy providers offer in-life clinical observations, comprehensive necropsy, blood sampling, urinalysis, hematology, and histopathology. Visit the following URL, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histopathology, to gain a better understanding of histopathology. It stands for the diagnosis and study of tissue diseases by examining cells and tissues under a microscope.

Technical assistance

Many preclinical research facilities offer various technical services to their clients. They assist researchers in the middle of creating their own in vivo teams or those that require help with overflow. Technical assistance is of vital importance in saving time and reducing costs. The process of drug development is prone to changes, which require quick resource allocation to changing demands.

Nevertheless, experienced technologists can assist you in moving your projects forward at a fast speed. The technical research proficiencies of these providers include study design, model selection, drug screening, collection and analysis of data, on-site technical training and support, clinical chemistry, histopathology, hematology, flow cytometry, and more.

To sum up

Trust your studies in the right hands to save time and costs while hoping to provide high-quality results.

Look for the best provider in the industry who can adapt to your changing needs!