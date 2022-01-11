Perfect Fit Jeans for Men’s: Top 10 Jeans for Men With Big Thighs

It is not easy looking for pants that fit right when you have big thighs. The typical jeans sit high on your waist and are just too tight in the thigh area. Even if you do find a pair that fits, chances are they will be way too long and you’ll need to get them altered (which costs extra money). Because it can be such a hassle to try and find jeans, we decided to save the day! We took out all of the guesswork and did some digging so we can share our findings with you. Here we provide 10 different types of big and tall jeans who happen to have large thighs. No more tweaking or getting jeans altered (though you can still do that). We’ve got your back!

Here are the pants we found for men with big thighs, ranked by material:

1. Jeggings

These pants are like the cousin of your favorite pair of leggings. They fit like leggings and look like jeans (hence the name). They are very stretchy and flexible which makes them great for guys who have bigger thighs. And because they aren’t made from 100% denim, don’t be afraid to wear them in hot weather or at the gym. You can find jeggings at most department stores or online here.

2. Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans still give off that “jean” look and also provide extra room in the thigh. They tend to be a cheaper option than other big and tall jeans on this list and they come in many different colors and styles, so they can easily become your new go-to jeans.

3. Slim Fit Jeans

Slim-fit jeans tend to give off more of a trendy look than the other types of jeans we recommend, but they still manage to offer enough space for guys with thicker thighs that would otherwise have trouble finding pants that fit them well. If you’re into that kind of thing then be sure to check out these slim-fit jeans from Uniqlo (they’re under $50). Remember: all slim-fit jeans are not created equal, so it’s important to try them on before you buy.

4. Straight Leg Jeans

Straight-leg jeans are very popular right now and they happen to be a great option for guys with bigger thighs. They don’t have the same stretch as bootcut or slim-fit jeans, but they still offer a comfortable and flattering fit. And because they come in many different colors and styles, straight-leg jeans are perfect for just about any occasion. You can find straight-leg jeans at most department stores.

5. Carpenter Jeans

Carpenter jeans are designed specifically for men who work with their hands. They’re slightly tapered at the ankle which allows them to fit well around boots or work shoes. This makes them a great option for guys with larger thighs because you can easily roll up your pant legs without struggling to find pants that fit around your calves. These jeans are also often very durable and able to handle lots of wear and tear, so they’re perfect for guys who really rely on hard work to earn their livings. You can find carpenter jeans at most major department stores.

6. Stretch Jeans

Stretch jeans give off more of an athletic look than some of the other types of jeans we recommend (they aren’t as trendy), but they still provide enough room in the thigh area usually found lacking in men’s skinny jeans. They tend to be a great budget option and they often come in many different colors and styles. Plus, with the recent surge in popularity of joggers, stretch jeans are becoming more fashionable with younger people. You can find stretch jeans at most major department stores.

7. Loose Fit Jeans

Loose-fit jeans might not seem like a good choice for guys with bigger thighs because they don’t show off your legs as much, but they’re actually a godsend when it comes to finding pants that aren’t too tight in the thigh area. They also tend to have less of a trendy look than some of the other options on this list so you can definitely wear them in casual settings without looking out of place. In fact, loose-fit jeans are becoming more and more popular as people start to realize how comfortable they are. You can find loose-fit jeans at most major department stores.

8. Ripped Jeans

Ripped jeans are a great way to show off your personality and they happen to be a good option for guys with bigger thighs. Just make sure that the rips aren’t too low on your thigh because that can make the jeans look too baggy. And if you’re not sure how to style ripped jeans, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. You can find ripped jeans at most major department stores.