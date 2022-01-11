5 Perfect Accessories for the Perfect Summer Wardrobe

Our summer wardrobe often has breezy dresses, t-shirts, shorts, etc. There is no layering of clothes, unlike our winter wardrobes. This leaves our fashion sense a lot of room to run wild. Summer and accessories go hand-in-hand. There is no summer outfit that can’t be complemented with a few jewelry pieces. For the perfect summer wardrobe, it is important to understand just how vital jewelry is when it comes to fashion. But choosing the right accessories for ourselves can be quite confusing at times. How do we decide what would pair perfectly with a skirt, a dress, or a shirt? If you often wonder about such things yourself, then we are here for you. We bring you the top 5 gemstone accessories that are a must-have for summer and can be that missing piece in your wardrobe.

1. Jade rings

Jade is a gorgeous semi-precious gemstone that is in high demand across the world. It is made from two minerals named nephrite and jadeite. It has an extremely vibrant green color that makes it stand apart from other gemstones. It naturally occurs in a spectrum of colors apart from green. These include yellow, white, etc. All across the globe, different people have different symbolic meanings attached to this gemstone. For instance, in China, it is seen as a symbol of heaven. It is also widely considered as the gemstone for the 12th anniversary. It is also claimed to have various grounding and healing properties, like promoting a clear mind and a pure spirit. Moreover, the great philosopher Confucius said, jade is a virtue. It is used in making jewelry pieces like jade pendants, bracelets, etc. This gemstone is ideal for summer as it can add that extra bit of charm to your casual outfit. So go get yours today!

2. Tanzanite earrings

First unearthed in the Merelani Hills of northern Tanzania, Tanzanite is only found in this one place on earth, which makes it extremely rare and attractive. Moreover, it was named in honor of its place of origin by the famous jewel retailer, Tiffany & Co. They thought it would be a nice promotional opportunity to increase the sales of this blue-violet gemstone. It is made from the mineral zoisite. It was discovered in the late 1960s and, since then, has become widely popular. The colors of tanzanite keep changing depending upon the lights it is viewed under. It appears bluish in daylight, but at night, the reddish hues can be seen. Other than that, its colors range from royal blue to pale lavender. Jewelry pieces like tanzanite earrings, rings, bracelets, pendants, etc. are in high demand in the gemstone and jewelry markets because of their gorgeous color and special charm. They are worth the money spent on them!

3. Silver Chains

Silver chains have been a popular fashion statement for years. Silver stands out as a precious metal, similar to gold. The advantage of buying silver is that it requires extremely low maintenance. This simply means that it does not require any extra care on its owner’s part. Silver chains, though common, are extremely versatile. They can be paired with winter and summer outfits. For summer, you can easily pair them with a t-shirt, a dress, and the list goes on. You can also let your styling skills go wild. Layer them with more silver chains, pair them with gold chains, or simply wear them with a silver pendant. Any style involving silver chains would surely make you shine and help you garner a lot of compliments.

4. Strontium Titanate rings

Strontium Titanate is a world-famous diamond simulant. It has a very high refractive index, which is commonly known as the “fire” of a gemstone in the gemstone markets. This “fire” plays an extremely vital role in deciding the value of a gemstone. Between the 1950s and 1970s, this gemstone was extremely popular for its charm and properties. Strontium titanate is often distinguished from diamonds based on internal composition as well as hardness. It is widely used in the gemstone market to make jewelry pieces like earrings, rings, bracelets, etc. Making it a part of your summer wardrobe is bound to make you stand out. This will make sure that your summer fashion is never boring and your styling is always on point!

5. White diamond pendants

Both white and colored diamonds are perpetually in high demand in the gemstone markets. Everyone wants to get their hands on the latest jewelry designs because of their charm and unique beauty. White diamonds are often confused with colorless diamonds. However, both have a slight difference. Sometimes white diamonds can be colorless, but sometimes they also have hints of yellow or grey. They are often called “opalescent” because of the flashes of color that are seen throughout the gemstone when seeing it face-up. White diamond jewelry is highly popular across the globe. Diamonds have an obvious charm that everyone notices. If you want to be the talk of any evening or day, make sure you go ahead and buy this gemstone today!