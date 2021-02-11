New Year's Cards: The New Christmas Cards

You made a list and did, in fact, check it twice. But, to your surprise, you forgot all about mailing those holiday cards last December. It’s clearly too late to send a greeting card now, right?

Actually, no — it’s not too late. In fact, right now is the perfect time to send a cheerful greeting card to your friends and family. With 2020 in the rearview mirror and a new year well underway, there’s never been a better time to reach out to the people closest to you. Instead of your standard Christmas card, send a New Year’s greeting.

Here’s what you should know before you seal those envelopes and add stamps to your 2021 greetings.

Why Send New Year’s Cards?

The holidays are stressful enough. All that baking, online shopping, and decorating means it’s almost too easy to forget about sending out Christmas cards before December 25 — unless you start writing your correspondences well before Thanksgiving. With New Year’s cards, though, you have time on your side. Whether you send them before the holiday season or after January 1, these cards will always arrive on time.

Our New Year’s Cards a New Thing?

The idea of sending New Year’s greetings isn’t new. In fact, this practice is actually a Japanese tradition, dating back to the Heian period (794-1185 AD). And, as you’re likely well familiar, this tradition has been preserved and is still practiced today. Of course, the delivery has come a long way since, with the advent of the postal service and technology.

Should I Include Photos on My New Year’s Card?

Absolutely, yes! Traditional holiday cards are typically the place where you show off the best moments and memories of the previous year. But with COVID-19 disrupting plans left and right last year, a lot of people are taking a different approach. While your greetings can still be a highlight reel of your life, you should still aim to be as authentic as possible. For instance, instead of perfectly poised portraits or carefully coordinated clothing, show your favorite moments at home, your outdoor adventures, or candid photos of your family, even if they aren’t so glamorous.

What Do I Write on a New Year’s Card?

So, you’ve encountered writer’s block and are wondering what you should write on your greeting card. We’ve all been there at one time or another. However, when it comes to your New Year’s sentiments, it’s best to keep things simple — and wishing your friends a “Happy New Year” will certainly do the trick. In need of some inspiration? Whatever you decide on, there’s certainly no shortage of holiday greeting card templates out there to get your creative juices flowing.

Who Should Get a New Year’s Card?

Think of your New Year’s cards just as you would your traditional holiday cards. Even if you talk to your mom every other day, you should still definitely send her one. And aunt Barbara, who you haven’t seen in over a decade, gets one too. Your dog’s groomer? Maybe not. Keeping your holiday greeting recipient list short means less stress for you — and that’s a good thing.

Start Off 2021 a Little Brighter for Those You Love

Everyone loves getting mail. And while the holiday season has come and gone — and Christmas décor has (hopefully) been taken down — you can still bring a little joy to someone’s mailbox with a thoughtful and authentic New Year’s greeting card. From what to write in your card to decide who gets one, these tips will help guide you in creating a special greeting for everyone in your address book.