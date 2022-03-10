Major League Baseball officially put the locks on. Hunter Atkins Houston Chronicle just hopes they didn’t throw away the key.

On December 1 of last year, the league’s collective bargaining agreement expired. By 12:01 AM the next day, with no new deal in place, the MLB informed all players and personnel that it had locked them out. The result has been no baseball since. But it’s also not that simple. Fans are left with questions, wondering if there will even be a season at all.

While Hunter Atkins Houston Chronicle can’t bring America’s pastime back, he can step up to the plate by answering a few questions. To help, the veteran sports reporter addresses five lingering questions concerning baseball’s first work stoppage in more than 25 years.

What is a lockout?

How long will this last?

Hunter Atkins Houston Chronicle explains that it’s complicated. The lockout will last until both sides can agree to terms. And it’s already lasted nearly two months. The MLB and MLBPA have been seemingly far apart so far, indicating that the lockout could continue. Because the pandemic shortened the season the previous year, it would seem that the risk of more lost revenue would be motivation enough.

Will there be lost games?

There has already been some impact on games. Spring training was set to begin at the end of February. MLB has already announced the cancellation of some of those spring training games, pushing the start back to at least March. More delays will follow if a deal isn’t reached. It’s unclear how this might impact the regular season, but negotiations have picked up intensity recently.

What are the players and the owners fighting about?

In short, it’s about money. The economics of baseball have been the major sticking point from Day 1. Players want the opportunity to earn more money at a younger age. Under the current system, teams are able to manipulate service time by keeping players in the minor leagues. This effectively caps a player’s earnings and grants the team more control for longer. Tanking has also become a hot button issue. As a means to deliberately lose, owners will slash payroll, limiting opportunities for free agent players. The MLBPA wants to institute a salary cap.

Which side is more likely to win?

A work stoppage is never a win. Hunter Atkins Houston Chronicle looks at the lost revenue and bad public relations as a loss for the entire league already. But it’s likely the players will come away with something they can hang their hat on. It’s been a top-down system for centuries. Whether it’s adopting a universal designated hitter, overhauling the arbitration system, or establishing minimum salaries, the players are sure to walk away feeling like they took a little power back.