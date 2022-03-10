Houses are Selling Fast! Roger Pettingell Provides Tips to Help You When Buying a Home

Roger Pettingell is a real estate agent. He has seen the changes that are taking place in the real estate world first hand. Currently, houses are selling quicker than they have ever before in the past. This is due to historically low-interest rates and a lack of inventory. If you are looking to purchase a home, you may quickly find that you are outbid or lose out on houses you fall in love with. This can be discouraging. Mr. Pettingell wants to help you get your offer accepted. Here are a few tips that may help.

Get Pre-Approved For Financing and Be Ready to Close Quickly

Roger Pettingell says that one of the keys to closing a real estate deal in this hectic market is to get pre-approved for financing, offer up your best price, and be ready to close quickly. Sellers are not doing a lot of back and forth with buyers. They are getting multiple offers and they are closing on the highest price or the offer with the best terms. They are not going to wait for you to get approved for a loan, they are not going to wait for you to sell your home, and they are likely not going to come back to you and negotiate the price. Be ready to close quickly when making an offer to increase the chances of your offer being accepted. If you have a good credit rating, it’s worth the extra effort to get pre-approved for a mortgage.

Write a Heartfelt Letter to the Seller

Roger Pettingell says that another tip that may help you get the home of your dreams is to write a heartfelt letter to the seller when you make your offer. Currently, a lot of investors are buying properties. You may get a slight edge over these investors if you offer about the same price as them and tell the seller why you love their house. Pulling at their heartstrings may be enough to entice them to accept your offer rather than an investor’s offer.

Having some Basic Knowledge

Do Not Get Discouraged and Keep Trying

Roger Pettingell explains that the final tip that you need to keep in mind if you are looking to buy a house in this crazy market is to not get discouraged. Even if you do everything correctly, you may lose out on a few houses. The market is hot right now, and there are many investors and families looking for homes. You simply cannot win them all, and you can quickly get discouraged if you lose out on a house you love. Try your best to keep emotion out of it until your offer is accepted and try not to get discouraged if an offer is not accepted.

Real estate agents, such as Roger Pettingell, can give their clients the upper hand when they are looking to purchase a home. If you are in the market for a home and you are having no success on your own or with your current real estate agent, it may be time to reach out to a new agent. They can provide tips for the local market that may help you get into the perfect home for your family faster.