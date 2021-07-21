Legal Advice You Can Get for Free

If you are in a situation requiring legal help, the last thing you want to do is spend hours researching your issue on the web. Many online resources can provide you with answers to your legal questions. Still, only a few places can equip you with solid legal advice. The difference between legal information and legal advice lies in the credentials.

The only people who can give you legal advice are lawyers. Conversely, anyone can provide legal information, regardless of background. Legal advice requires analysis of the law as it applies to a situation. In contrast, legal information is general, does not delve into the specifics of the law, and maybe speculative. When seeking free legal advice, consider your source.

Free Advice

An excellent source of online legal advice is freeadvice.com. This website hosts a plethora of legal advice categories and translates confusing legal terms into more simplified analyses. The free legal answers found on this website are prepared by law specialists from dozens of law firms across the United States.

This professional preparation also means that the site is continually checked and updated for maximum accuracy. If you have legal questions and are unsure where to start, this service is an invaluable resource to put you on the right path to a solution.

American Bar Association

The American Bar Association was founded in 1878. It is the largest voluntary organization of lawyers and law students in the world. The American Bar Association or, ABA, has made long-standing and continuous efforts to provide reputable nonpartisan information to the public and media regarding legal topics. Suppose you have a specific legal question that you have not been able to get a straightforward solution. In that case, ABA Free Legal Answers may be able to help.

ABA Free Legal Answers is a virtual advice clinic for all legal matters. First, users post their particular legal questions to their state’s individual websites. Then, ABA-associated lawyers provide basic legal guidance and information without the expectation of representation. It can be intimidating to seek advice from a law firm that offers free consultations for some people due to the underlying obligation of retaining the firm’s services. By using this service instead, you can bypass the formalities and get free advice with no strings attached.

Federally Funded Legal Services

LSC or, the Legal Services Corporation, was founded by Congress in 1974 for the sole purpose of making legal aid accessible to low-income Americans. As of 2021, this corporation currently provides funding to 132 nonprofit legal aid organizations in every state. Suppose you have exhausted your general advice resources and are still in need of legal aid. In that case, you may consider looking into one of these programs. The LSC website offers an online tool for locating legal aid organizations in your area:

You’ll enter an address nearby or use your current location. The website will show you all legal aid organizations in your area and provide you with contact information. You contact the organization and get the legal help you need.

Facing a legal problem can be scary. Retaining the services of an accredited lawyer is expensive. Often, legal issues come with their own financial burdens, and you may be hesitant to tack on retainer fees or hourly payments to a lawyer.

Thankfully, the resources mentioned above can help ensure that everyone has equal access to legal aid regardless of income level. The legal system is complicated, but knowing your legal rights is essential to protecting yourself and your assets. Advice websites, free legal clinics online, and nonprofit legal aid offices are valuable resources for those who need them.