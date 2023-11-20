Julia Hashemieh Discusses Inspiring Ways to Incorporate Philanthropy into Your Business Strategy

Julia Hashemieh says that in today’s world, businesses are increasingly expected to do more than just generate profits. They are also expected to be socially responsible and make a positive impact on their communities. Incorporating philanthropy into your business strategy is a great way to achieve both of these goals.

Why is philanthropy important for businesses?

There are many reasons why it is important for businesses to be philanthropic. Here are just a few:

It can improve your company’s reputation and brand image. Customers are more likely to support businesses that they believe are making a positive impact on the world.

It can help you attract and retain top talent. Employees are increasingly looking for companies that share their values and that are committed to making a difference.

It can boost employee morale and engagement. Employees who feel like they are working for a company that cares about them and their community are more likely to be motivated and engaged.

It can help you build relationships with key stakeholders. By supporting causes that are important to your community, you can build relationships with important stakeholders, such as elected officials, business leaders, and community organizations.

It can help you achieve your business goals. There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that companies that are philanthropic are more successful financially in the long run.

Julia Hashemieh explains that there are many ways to incorporate philanthropy into your business strategy. Here are a few ideas:

Donate a portion of your profits to charity. This is a classic way to support philanthropic causes.

Encourage employee volunteerism. Provide your employees with paid time off to volunteer for their favorite causes.

Partner with nonprofits. There are many nonprofits that could benefit from your company’s expertise and resources.

Host fundraising events. You can host a variety of fundraising events, such as golf tournaments, charity dinners, or silent auctions.

Create a product or service that gives back. Many companies donate a portion of the proceeds from certain products or services to charity.

How to choose the right philanthropic cause

When choosing a philanthropic cause to support, it is important to choose one that is aligned with your company’s values and mission. You should also consider the cause’s impact on your community.

How to measure the impact of your philanthropy

It is important to track the impact of your philanthropy so that you can see how your contributions are making a difference. There are a variety of ways to measure impact, such as tracking the number of people your programs have helped or the amount of money you have raised.

Julia Hashemieh notes that philanthropy can be a powerful way to make a difference in your community and to improve your business. By incorporating philanthropy into your business strategy, you can create a more positive impact on the world.