Jeff Derderian: Inside the Mind of a Reporter’s Reporter

In the world of journalism, the term “reporter’s reporter” carries weight. It’s a badge of honor, often bestowed by peers rather than editors or audiences. It means you’re not just good—you’re respected by the people who know the job inside out. You chase facts, ask uncomfortable questions, and uphold the craft even when the spotlight isn’t on you. But what exactly sets these reporters apart? What drives them, and what’s going on inside their heads when a story breaks, a lead goes cold, or a truth hides in plain sight?

Let’s take a look inside the mind of a reporter’s reporter.

Obsession with Truth Over Optics

First and foremost, a reporter’s reporter is guided by a relentless pursuit of truth. They don’t chase clickbait or spin stories to fit a narrative. Instead, they obsess over context, accuracy, and fairness. These are the journalists who will double-check a quote at midnight and rewrite a paragraph ten times to get the tone just right.

In their minds, truth is sacred—but not always simple. A reporter’s reporter understands that the truth can be messy, nuanced, and even unpopular. But they pursue it anyway, knowing that the public deserves more than surface-level summaries or sanitized headlines.

Curiosity That Doesn’t Quit

At the core of any great reporter is an insatiable curiosity. But, according to Jeffrey Derderian , that curiosity becomes a reflex in a reporter’s reporter. They can’t help but ask “why?” or “how?” when something doesn’t add up. They dig not because they’re told to, but because it would bother them not to.

It’s this instinct that drives them to stay late, make phone calls no one asked for, visit the scene of a story instead of relying on secondhand accounts, and chase leads others might consider dead ends. Their curiosity isn’t confined to breaking news—it stretches to the systemic, the overlooked, and the intentionally obscured.

Deep Respect for the Craft

Many professions have their quiet purists—the people who do it right, even when no one is watching. A reporter’s reporter is that kind of professional. They often care more about how a story is told than the splash it makes. They’ll agonize over sourcing, structure, and storytelling rhythm, not for accolades but because they believe the craft matters.

They read widely—other newspapers, long-form pieces, obscure publications—learning from the best and drawing inspiration from the unexpected. To them, every great story is a puzzle, and every deadline is an opportunity to sharpen their tools.

Skepticism Without Cynicism

There’s a fine line between healthy skepticism and jaded cynicism. A reporter’s reporter walks that line carefully. They don’t take things at face value—statements, press releases, or even witness accounts. But they also resist the urge to become disillusioned or detached.

They understand that good reporting requires questioning authority and connecting with humanity. They challenge power, yes, but they also listen deeply. They know when to doubt and when to trust, when to dig and when to step back. That discernment comes from experience, instinct, and humility.

Thick Skin, Soft Heart

Being a reporter isn’t easy. Sources go silent, leads dry up, and critics are rarely kind. A reporter’s reporter has learned how to take the hits—editorial feedback, public backlash, even threats—and keep going. They develop a thick skin, not because they don’t care, but because they care too much to quit.

At the same time, they remain emotionally attuned. They recognize the weight of telling someone’s story, particularly in moments of tragedy or injustice. They carry those moments with them, not as burdens, but as reminders of why they do what they do.

Love for the Underdog Story

If you want to know what kind of stories a reporter’s reporter gravitates toward, look for the ones that give voice to the voiceless. They’re drawn to the stories that fall between the cracks— the systemic issues , the overlooked communities, the quiet victories.

These aren’t always the loudest stories, but they’re often the most impactful. A reporter’s reporter believes in journalism as a public service. They use their platform not to amplify noise, but to illuminate truth.

Relentless But Invisible

You might not know their name. They might not tweet much or appear on cable news panels. But their bylines are consistent, their scoops solid, and their stories memorable. A reporter’s reporter doesn’t chase fame—they chase facts.

They’re the ones other journalists call for help on deadline, the ones who fact-check their own work three times, the ones who show up early, stay late, and never cut corners. They’re relentless—but often invisible by design.

The Quiet Backbone of Journalism

In an age when media trust is under pressure and speed often overtakes substance, the reporter’s reporter reminds us what the profession can be. They are the quiet backbone of journalism—the ones who keep asking questions, who care deeply, who make the industry better simply by doing their job the right way.

Inside their minds, you’ll find a thousand mental notes, questions still unanswered, and stories waiting to be told. But most of all, you’ll find a sense of mission. Not to be the loudest voice, but the truest.

And that’s what makes all the difference.