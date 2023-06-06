Is Your Company Making These Top Recruiting Mistakes? Ken Hurley on Today's HR Pitfalls

Top talent recruitment has changed significantly in recent years, and it’s vital that HR departments keep up with what’s different. Talent is more interested in specific questions about the workplace, has expectations for transparency, and is more ready than ever to compare companies to their competitors. Ken Hurley, Kellogg‘s previous VP of HR and Relations, offers more information on the mistakes that HR departments need to avoid in 2023 to recruit the best possible employees.

Not Talking About (Or Lying About) Hybrid Work Positions

Hybrid work is a major topic in the 2020s and will continue to be an important point for applicants in many industries. Businesses aren’t always responding in the best ways. It’s important to be upfront and accurate about hybrid work policies and if a position is allowed to work from home (and how much). Offering work-from-home opportunities can be a way to attract more talent. But Hurley warns too many companies are misrepresenting their remote work opportunities, asking for remote work before they have a system in place to manage it, or outright lying about remote work as a way to get more applicants.

Messy Online Application Processes

Online applications are now ubiquitous – but not all businesses are managing digital recruitment well. Online applications should be streamlined, avoid asking recruits to fill out information more than once, and enable easy applications without bugs or contradictory information. Unfortunately, online application management problems remain frequent, and many platforms aren’t providing a good application experience. Ken Hurley, Kellogg’s former VP, suggests that it’s important to review options and get real-world feedback on the application process.

Not Mentioning Diversity

Diversity and general DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives are a common part of HR management. But HR companies should also remember that young professionals are interested in companies that support DEI. That doesn’t necessarily mean making DEI a center of every job listing, but businesses should have a line or two devoted to supporting diversity and applicants of all kinds.

Holding Lousy Interviews

The interview process isn’t just an item on the list to check off, but HR departments in a hurry can treat it like it is. A good interview will include open-ended questions, specific topics important to both the employer and the recruit, and answers that the company needs to make an informed decision. A by-the-numbers interview that doesn’t reveal much for either side is a waste of time and often leaves a poor opinion of the company and the applicant.

Forgetting to Check Market Rates

To an extent, internal factors should only play a partial role when setting compensation. Instead, companies must look outward to current market rates for similar positions, the cost of living in the area, and what compensation applicants except for certain kinds of work. Wages are a hot-button topic right now for many reasons, and Ken Hurley, Kellogg’s former VP of HR and Labor Relations advises that companies can’t ignore than when making hiring decisions.

Putting Too Much Emphasis on Culture Fit

Culture fit is a common priority for companies that have a lot of applicants and generally low turnover. However, recruiters can often put too much emphasis on whether the applicant is like everyone else at the workplace. This may often introduce unconscious biases in the selection process and keeps a business from benefiting from more diversity, creativity, and experiences.