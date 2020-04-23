Is It Possible to Get an Online Degree or Certificate and Actually Find a Career With It?

There are so many online certificate programs these days, and they all make wild promises. How can you know that any of them will ever deliver to you what they say they will? After many hours (and dollars) it takes to achieve your certification, you want to know that your investment was worth it. Here is some practical advice on certificate programs you can actually find a career with.

Avionics Software Design

Have you ever dreamed of working in the aerospace or avionics industry? Have you always had an interest in software design and using team dynamics to solve a problem? Then you might want to consider AFuzion’s DO-178C Training. According to Rapita Systems, inc. “DO-178C is the primary document by which the certification authorities such as FAA, EASA and Transport Canada approve all commercial software-based aerospace systems. More recently, it has also become the de facto approach for the use of software in military avionics systems worldwide.” So, training with AFuzion will give you a highly desirable certification in the aerospace industry.

AFuzion literally wrote the book on DO-178C and consistently update and refine their data into new DO-178C manuals. This means that all other certificate programs are using outdated manuals and data to teach their students. AFuzion’s DO-178C training course offer for software developers provides practical avionics training in software design and the production of software for many airborne systems. They also offer training in DO-178b, 178c standard, and a host of other programs. AFuzion has trained 23,000+ engineers and managers worldwide – more than all their competitor’s current trainers, combined.

Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)

Have you ever wanted to get paid to save lives? If so, then earning a certification to become one of the healthcare professionals that responds to pediatric emergencies(PALS) might be an ideal choice. According to the American Heart Association (AHA) “Pediatric Advanced Life Support certification is geared towards healthcare providers who respond to emergencies in infants and children and for personnel in emergency response, emergency medicine, intensive care, and critical care units. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.”

But before you type “PALs certification near me“, into your search bar, there is an easier way. You can complete an official AHA’s PALS Course online with eMedCert. Their online PALS certification course adheres to current industry best practices and allows you to complete the PALS course in as little or as long as you need. Since the course is 100% online you can learn the PALS treatment algorithms, CPR, basic life support, and all the important concepts of a systematic approach whenever it is convenient for you. At the end of the course, all attendees will be well on their way to becoming the best paramedics they can be. Their quality assurance policy means that if you are not 100% satisfied, or if your PALS Card is not accepted, just let them know. They will refund your purchase, no questions asked.

Web Design

Trade-Schools.net listed “web designer” as one of the highest paying online degrees you can earn. Starting a career as a web designer is not only fun but in high demand as well. Businesses both large and small need amazing webpages to guide their clients to, and if you have an artistic drive inside of you along with a basic understanding of code, then you just might have what it takes to be an amazing web designer.

Of all the online degrees and certificate programs out there, an associate’s degree in web design might be the easiest one to earn. That’s because as a web developer it would be your job to be online. You will also study an eclectic mix of subjects. To be an effective web developer you must understand concepts of design and art, computer programming, user experience design, and security fundamentals. If earning your degree completely online and working completely online appeals to you, then a degree in Web Design might be a great option for you.