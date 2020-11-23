How Workers Compensation Applies to Food Industry

No matter how closely we adhere to safety practices in the workplace, accidents still happen. In the foodservice industry, there are many hazards that workers deal with on a daily basis. Even the safest team can encounter problems and mishaps. In the event of an on-the-job injury, a workers’ compensation claim can be somewhat of a necessary lifeline if you become unable to work. Receiving workers’ compensation benefits is undoubtedly useful for out-of-work accident victims, but the process of filing a claim and receiving the settlement can be complicated. It is all too common for a workers’ compensation insurer to draw out the settlement process or try to confuse the plaintiff in order to avoid having to make a large payout. Read more for tips to avoid workplace accidents and efficiently handle workers’ compensation claims if you’re an injured worker.

Knowledgable Workers’ Compensation Attorneys

If you’re the victim of a work-related injury, you may feel overwhelmed with being unable to work and trying to complete the workers’ compensation process on your own. A workplace injury can be incredibly serious, especially in the food industry. It’s important to remember that you have rights and that you’re not alone in the situation. The Bishop Law Firm is a powerful group of worker compensation lawyers in North Carolina that are highly experienced with workers’ comp and personal injury claims. Understanding workers’ compensation law isn’t something you want to have to do on your own, which is why the Bishop Law Firm offers free consultations, legal advice, and case evaluations to injured workers. They’re dedicated to helping work injury victims receive the settlements they deserve in order to cover the medical treatments and medical expenses they incur as a result of their injuries.

If you’re neglecting to seek medical care for your work injury because your workers’ compensation claim was denied and you can’t afford the medical bills on your own, the attorneys at Bishop Law can help you with the appeals process of your workers’ compensation case. You shouldn’t have to turn down medical treatment because of the cost. If you’re the victim of negligence or an on-the-job injury, you’re entitled to medical benefits from workers’ compensation. The professionals at Bishop Law are committed to fighting for the rights of injured workers. Their diligent attorneys can help you with wage replacement and medical bills while you’re unable to work. You don’t have to stand up to the insurance companies on your own. The Bishop Law attorneys are experts in workers’ compensation law, and with their legal help, you can win your workers’ compensation case. Having the right legal representation is essential when confronting the insurance companies, that’s why Bishop Law offers potential clients a free case evaluation to discuss their situation and prospective workers’ comp benefits.

In the food service industry, workers’ compensation cases are common. If your employer is acting negligent or not following safety regulations, it’s a good idea to seek out a legal service such as the Bishop Law Firm to fight for your compensation claim. With their attorneys as your legal representation, you can rest easy knowing that your rights are being upheld. When you work with their expert personal injury lawyers, they make it clear that your rights, and your health, are their priority. They’ve dedicated their careers to protecting the rights of their clients and fighting diligently to earn them the compensation they deserve for their personal injury claims

Professional and Affordable Restaurant Equipment

One crucial step employers can take to ensure the safety of their restaurant employees is to have high-quality equipment. Without the right resources at their disposal, your team is putting themselves and your customers at risk. GoFoodService provides restaurants of every size will all the tools they need to be a successful and safe business. Having out-dated and malfunctioning equipment can lead to many occupational hazards. GoFoodService offers superior kitchen equipment, furniture, dinnerware, and any other general industry supplies your business needs on a daily basis. Now, with the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic, GoFoodService is also providing premium PPE that restaurants so desperately need at this moment. It’s more important than ever that restaurants have the highest standards possible when it comes to the quality and cleanliness of their equipment. GoFoodService is making sure that all restaurants have access to the supplies they need to keep their employees and customers safe.

GoFoodService is known across the United States as an industry leader in restaurant supplies. They strive to make building your dream restaurant easy. The superior quality of their kitchen appliances, furniture, and other supplies makes them the right place to find everything you need to stock your restaurant. With the help of GoFoodService, you can ensure your guests that they will have a safe, clean, and happy dining experience at your establishment.

COVID-19 has flipped the foodservice industry on its head, and GoFoodService is committed to helping business owners stay on top of new safety standards and health regulations. Their online inventory and marketplace serve as a one-stop-shop for restaurant owners. Their staff is made up of foodservice experts with years of experience. They can help business owners who may be new to the industry find exactly what they need to run a successful restaurant. Their team of experts is standing by to answer any and all questions about your restaurant’s needs. Especially now with the pandemic raging on, many restaurant owners need a lifeline in order to make the right decisions about their equipment and supplies.

Meeting OSHA Standards

The best way to avoid workplace accidents and injuries is to follow occupation safety guidelines and workplace best practices. OSHA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is the federal agency that regulates workplace safety standards and ensures that employers are following these guidelines. ClickSafety offers OSHA training courses for workers in high-hazard fields. They provide both a 10-hour and 30-hour OSHA outreach course for general industry, as well as industry-specific, OSHA requirements. Hazard recognition is an integral part of these OSHA training courses, and it’s considered an employer responsibility to make sure your entire team is aware of OSHA standards. Being able to meet OSHA standards is about more than passing simple, infrequent inspections, it’s about the overall wellbeing and safety of your team.

The OSHA 10-hour training course is for general industry safe work practices and health hazards. The 30-hour card is a more in-depth course designed for employers and team leaders who are in charge of occupation safety standards in the workplace. These OSHA courses cover various topics such as electrical safety, hazardous chemicals, fire protection plans, and now they include Coronavirus safety protocol. OSHA regulations have always stated the importance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and now with the emergence of COVID-19 personal hygiene, health safety standards, and Personal Protective Equipment are more important in the workplace than ever before. With OSHA safety standards and best practices in place, employers can be sure that the safety of their team is at the forefront of the day-to-day business operations. Once you and your team meet the training requirements and complete the OSHA training course, you will be awarded a certificate of completion. This certificate represents your company’s adherence to OSHA standards and your dedication to keeping your employees safe.